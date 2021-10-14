[BN] Hockey: Sabres' box office might take the biggest hit from another non-playoff year

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 14, 2021

Mike Harrington: Sabres' box office might take the biggest hit from another non-playoff year

How far have season ticket sales dropped for the Sabres? The ugly reality for the Sabres is this: As recently as the 2017-18 season, the season ticket base was in the 16,000 range. It's now at about 6,500, the team confirmed on the eve of the opener.

The playoff drought is likely to reach 11 years. While losing isn't the only factor, it's a big reason to keep money in the pocket of Sabres fans. So crowd sizes like those we love to poke fun at in Florida, Carolina and Ottawa might become commonplace inside KeyBank Center – especially if the preseason crowds were any indication.

The Sabres did get a boost Tuesday when news broke of the reopening of the U.S. border to Canadians.

Vaccination mandates also forced some 400 season ticket accounts to drop.

Will the Sabres be able to get fans in the seats?