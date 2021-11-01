 Skip to main content
[BN] Hockey: Sabres blow another lead, lose this time in Los Angeles
[BN] Hockey: Sabres blow another lead, lose this time in Los Angeles

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 1, 2021

Sabres Kings Hockey (copy)

Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte (46) defends Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) as he skates with the puck in the first period Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. 

Observations: Sabres blow another lead, lose to Kings as Eden's Iafallo nets game-winner

Blowing leads was the unintentional theme of Buffalo's trip to Southern California to kick off the Sabres' four-game trip out west.

Thursday night's version didn't sting so bad. The Sabres blew a 3-0 lead and still won in overtime. Sunday, however, the 2-0 lead Buffalo built behind goals by Rasmus Asplund and Victor Olofsson was gone early in the third period.

Then, Eden native Alex Iafallo scored the game-winning goal with 6:19 left to give the Sabres just their second regulation loss in eight games. 

"It's a little bit harder to control momentum in somebody else's building," coach Don Granato said. "You have to pay a lot more attention to details."

The Sabres got sloppy in a few spots and it cost them.

Here are Mike Harrington's observations from Staples Center.

Notebook: Alex Iafallo's game-winner Sunday put the finishing touches on a big scoring weekend for the Eden native. "I'm just trying to get to good spots and play each zone as well as I can, try to help the team in a lot of areas," Iafallo told The Buffalo News. The Sunday notebook has more on Iafallo, plus the looming Covid concerns in San Jose. Read more

Bonding time: The pandemic protocols made playing and traveling around the NHL an isolating time for players. This trip out west is the Sabres' first chance at bonding in more than a year. Read more

Power rankings: This was published before the weekend, but here's Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings through games played on Friday. Read more

Getzlaf sets Ducks record: The Sabres just missed being part of history. Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf passed Teemu Selanne for the franchise points record in Anaheim. Read more

The next top pick? From Sportsnet: "He posted numbers like McDavid as a CHL rookie before the pandemic stole a year of his development. Now, Shane Wright has to prove he’s still got the potential to be a franchise player at the next level." Read more

Canes remain unbeaten: Carolina is the last remaining NHL team without a loss of any kind. The Hurricanes got a late power play goal to pull ahead to move to 8-0 on the year. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

