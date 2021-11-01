[BN] Hockey: Sabres blow another lead, lose this time in Los Angeles

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 1, 2021

Observations: Sabres blow another lead, lose to Kings as Eden's Iafallo nets game-winner

Blowing leads was the unintentional theme of Buffalo's trip to Southern California to kick off the Sabres' four-game trip out west.

Thursday night's version didn't sting so bad. The Sabres blew a 3-0 lead and still won in overtime. Sunday, however, the 2-0 lead Buffalo built behind goals by Rasmus Asplund and Victor Olofsson was gone early in the third period.

Then, Eden native Alex Iafallo scored the game-winning goal with 6:19 left to give the Sabres just their second regulation loss in eight games.

"It's a little bit harder to control momentum in somebody else's building," coach Don Granato said. "You have to pay a lot more attention to details."

The Sabres got sloppy in a few spots and it cost them.