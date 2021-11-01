[BN] Hockey: Sabres blow another lead, lose this time in Los Angeles

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 1, 2021
Observations: Sabres blow another lead, lose to Kings as Eden's Iafallo nets game-winner
Blowing leads was the unintentional theme of Buffalo's trip to Southern California to kick off the Sabres' four-game trip out west.
Thursday night's version didn't sting so bad. The Sabres blew a 3-0 lead and still won in overtime. Sunday, however, the 2-0 lead Buffalo built behind goals by Rasmus Asplund and Victor Olofsson was gone early in the third period.
Then, Eden native Alex Iafallo scored the game-winning goal with 6:19 left to give the Sabres just their second regulation loss in eight games.
"It's a little bit harder to control momentum in somebody else's building," coach Don Granato said. "You have to pay a lot more attention to details."
The Sabres got sloppy in a few spots and it cost them.
Here are Mike Harrington's observations from Staples Center.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Notebook: Alex Iafallo's game-winner Sunday put the finishing touches on a big scoring weekend for the Eden native. "I'm just trying to get to good spots and play each zone as well as I can, try to help the team in a lot of areas," Iafallo told The Buffalo News. The Sunday notebook has more on Iafallo, plus the looming Covid concerns in San Jose. Read more
Bonding time: The pandemic protocols made playing and traveling around the NHL an isolating time for players. This trip out west is the Sabres' first chance at bonding in more than a year. Read more
Power rankings: This was published before the weekend, but here's Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings through games played on Friday. Read more
Getzlaf sets Ducks record: The Sabres just missed being part of history. Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf passed Teemu Selanne for the franchise points record in Anaheim. Read more
The next top pick? From Sportsnet: "He posted numbers like McDavid as a CHL rookie before the pandemic stole a year of his development. Now, Shane Wright has to prove he’s still got the potential to be a franchise player at the next level." Read more
Canes remain unbeaten: Carolina is the last remaining NHL team without a loss of any kind. The Hurricanes got a late power play goal to pull ahead to move to 8-0 on the year. Read more
