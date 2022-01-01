[BN] Hockey: Sabres bid good riddance to 2021

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 1, 2022
Mike Harrington: Even as prospects prop hopes, Sabres bid good riddance to 2021
Sabres fans are no strangers to rough calendar years. The year 2021 brought another year without a playoff game, and 2022 will in all likelihood bring the same.
Despite all the recent losing and mismanagement that has occurred over the last decade since the Sabres were in the playoffs, 2021 might have been the worst year for the Sabres, who will be quite happy to turn the page on 2021 and begin 2022 today in Boston.
But the end of 2021 brought some irony. The Sabres on Friday worked out at Boston University's Walter Brown Arena, home of the BU women's team. It was a fitting campus, where Jack Eichel once ruled.
This year, of course, the Sabres and Eichel parted ways, with the Sabres dealing the disgruntled star out of town.
Skinner, Hinostroza could return: Jeff Skinner and Vinnie Hinostroza rejoined the Sabres for practice Friday after clearing protocols. They may return to the lineup today in Boston. Mike Harrington's notebook from Boston has more on their returns, plus Rasmus Dahlin on his Olympic disappointment. Read more
Thursday coverage: On Long Island Thursday night, the Sabres looked overmatched during a 4-1 loss to the Islanders. Here's Lance Lysowski's story. Read more
More games postponed: From NHL.com: "The NHL postponed nine games Friday, eight of them due to attendance restrictions in Canadian cities because of COVID-19 concerns." Read more
Why Brad Marchand is right: Not many people like to side with the Boston Bruins' winger. But on the NHL's decision regarding the Olympics, ESPN's Greg Wyshynski says Marchand is right. "It's beyond frustrating to watch a league that just made stuff up on the fly for two seasons refuse to find solutions in order keep a (CBA-negotiated) Olympic promise to its players." Read more
Bruins making their return: The Sabres are playing on the road today against a team that hasn't played in more than two weeks.
The Bruins will debut a new top line this afternoon. Read more
What's the latest on the Bruins coming out of the break? Here's a list of storylines around the Bruins after the long layoff. Read more
