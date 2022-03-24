[BN] Hockey: Sabres battle adversity and make it 3 straight wins

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 24, 2022

Observations: Sabres battle adversity, make it three straight with shootout win over Pens

Let the good times roll.

The Sabres have won three straight, a first since kicking the season off with three wins in October. They are now 7-3 in March.

Buffalo won this one in a different way, too. Three times they had leads, and three times the Penguins tied the game.

"Early in the season, we'd probably be in similar situations like that, and maybe fold or let it spiral out of control," said Tage Thompson, who scored twice and now has 27 on the season.

This is a new Sabres team, however.

Here's Mike Harrington's column from Wednesday night, when Alex Tuch lifted the Sabres with a shootout goal to seal a win at KeyBank Center.

