[BN] Hockey: Sabres battle adversity and make it 3 straight wins
[BN] Hockey: Sabres battle adversity and make it 3 straight wins

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 24, 2022

Buffalo Sabres beat Pittsburgh Penguins in an overtime shoot out

Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch scores the winning goal against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith in overtime to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center.

Observations: Sabres battle adversity, make it three straight with shootout win over Pens

Let the good times roll.

The Sabres have won three straight, a first since kicking the season off with three wins in October. They are now 7-3 in March. 

Buffalo won this one in a different way, too. Three times they had leads, and three times the Penguins tied the game. 

"Early in the season, we'd probably be in similar situations like that, and maybe fold or let it spiral out of control," said Tage Thompson, who scored twice and now has 27 on the season.

This is a new Sabres team, however. 

Here's Mike Harrington's column from Wednesday night, when Alex Tuch lifted the Sabres with a shootout goal to seal a win at KeyBank Center.

Hinostroza 'super interested' in new contract: "I know a lot of guys might say coming here that they're super excited to be here and they want to be here. But that's truly something I took pride in. I want to be here. They took a chance on me and I've loved it here so far," Vinnie Hinostroza said. Read more

Photos: Here's how the game looked through the camera lens of James P. McCoy, who got a nice picture of Alex Tuch after Tuch scored the game-winner. View photos

Sabres want Anderson back, but his return is no sure thing: "Anderson easily has been good enough to warrant the Sabres talking to him about coming back next year to mentor Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in goal," Mike Harrington wrote Tuesday. UPL will likely be ready to take the bulk of starts, but Anderson has made it clear he's still capable of winning games. What if the Sabres want Anderson back, but he doesn't want them? Read more

NHL voids Dadonov deal: The league canceled the deal because it violated Dadonov's limited no-trade clause. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

