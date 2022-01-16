[BN] Hockey: Sabres 'bad all the way around' in shutout loss

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 16, 2022

Observations: Sabres 'bad all the way around,' fall apart in shutout loss

The Sabres have now been shut out the same amount of times (three) as they have won back-to-back games after Saturday's 4-0 loss in Detroit.

It looked nothing like the team that outworked and outplayed the Western Conference's No. 1 team on the road two nights earlier.

The Red Wings, who didn't practice Friday and used a day of rest to reload after a tough stretch, made it hard for the Sabres to even get the puck out of their own end at times. Detroit had as many shots on goal in the first period (22) as the Sabres had all night.

“That was a bad one all the way around,” a frustrated Kyle Okposo said afterward.

It could have been worse if not for Aaron Dell's strong performance.