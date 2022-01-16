[BN] Hockey: Sabres 'bad all the way around' in shutout loss

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 16, 2022
Observations: Sabres 'bad all the way around,' fall apart in shutout loss
The Sabres have now been shut out the same amount of times (three) as they have won back-to-back games after Saturday's 4-0 loss in Detroit.
It looked nothing like the team that outworked and outplayed the Western Conference's No. 1 team on the road two nights earlier.
The Red Wings, who didn't practice Friday and used a day of rest to reload after a tough stretch, made it hard for the Sabres to even get the puck out of their own end at times. Detroit had as many shots on goal in the first period (22) as the Sabres had all night.
“That was a bad one all the way around,” a frustrated Kyle Okposo said afterward.
It could have been worse if not for Aaron Dell's strong performance.
Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from Detroit.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Power rankings: The Maple Leafs and Avalanche were big climbers (into the top 5) this week in Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings. Meanwhile, No. 1 from last week dropped to No. 5. Read more
Dell talks hit and returns to the crease: In case you missed it, Aaron Dell talked Friday about his big hit and his return to the net for the Sabres. Read more
All-Star tweaks: The Breakaway Challenge is returning to the NHL all-star weekend lineup. That's not the only thing making a comeback. Read more
Rasmus Dahlin is Buffalo's representative at All-Star weekend.
Clarity on Kane: "There are a couple (teams) who are hoping to see next week if there is clarity on whether or not Evander Kane will face any further penalty for potentially going over the border illegally from the United States to Canada on Dec. 29," Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said Saturday on "Hockey Night in Canada." Read more
From the other side: The Red Wings were well-rested after a day off Friday and it showed. Here's the Detroit Free Press story on the 4-0 Wings win. The teams meet again Monday afternoon in Buffalo. Read more
Eichel nearing return: Jack Eichel's debut with the Golden Knights could be in "a few weeks," owner Bill Foley told "Vegas Hockey Hotline" on Friday. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Jason Wolf: Josh Allen leads seven TD drives as Bills obliterate Patriots, serve notice to NFL Read more
Observations: Dawson Knox, Devin Singletary shine in Bills' historic beatdown of Patriots Read more
Plays that shaped the game: Josh Allen, Bills offense partied like it was 1991 Read more
Hochul unveils budget plan Tuesday, with or without stadium deal at hand yet Read more
Baseball: Inside Baseball: Big Papi's automatic Hall pass doesn't seem like it will be that easy Read more
Today in sports history: Jan. 16
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.