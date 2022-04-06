[BN] Hockey: Sabres avoid extending playoff drought with come-from-behind win

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 6, 2022

Observations: Sabres avoid extending playoff drought with come-from-behind win

History will have to wait ... for now.

The Sabres on Tuesday night battled back and earned a 4-2 victory in KeyBank Center over the Carolina Hurricanes, avoiding clinching an NHL-record 11th season outside the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"It’s inevitable that hockey fans in Buffalo will wait at least one more year to experience postseason games," Lance Lysowski wrote. "And though the comeback against Carolina showed the Sabres’ mettle, it wasn’t done with the drought in mind."

These current Sabres don't carry much of the blame for the run of play that has Buffalo on the verge of tying the New York Jets for the second longest active playoff drought in North American professional sports.

The Sabres are 10-4-3 in their last 17 games since March 1.

Here's how they beat the Hurricanes, a playoff team, in regulation for the first time in 12 meetings.

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

'RJ Night' got a big rating: The pregame show honoring Rick Jeanneret and the raising of his banner to the rafters of KeyBank Center Friday night had a rating of 5.9, higher than the 3.8 rating the Sabres are averaging this season, and the game itself got a 6.5 rating. The spike was a one-off. As Alan Pergament notes, the Sabres’ recent hot streak hasn’t translated into a huge viewing surge. Read more

Friendship helps Olofsson, Asplund carve out roles: In case you missed it yesterday, Lance Lysowski wrote about the friendship of Victor Olofsson and Rasmus Asplund, two Swedish players who came to North America together and made their way to the NHL. Read more

Devon Levi returning to school: Levi, a record-setting sophomore goaltender at Northeastern University, informed the Sabres on Monday that he is returning to school for his junior season. What does that mean for the Sabres? Read more

Getzlaf to retire: Longtime Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf announced that this season will be his last. He will retire after playing his entire 17-year career with the Ducks. Read more

Coyotes still trying to find a new home: They'll move next season to a 5,000-seat arena on the campus of Arizona State University. From Sportico: "A club proposal to build its own $2 billion privately funded arena and entertainment complex west of the ASU campus has been locked in Tempe’s evaluation process since September. Whether or when it will be approved is anybody’s guess." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Today in sports history: April 6

