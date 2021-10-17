[BN] Hockey: Sabres are suddenly annoying on the ice – in a very good way

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 17, 2021

Mike Harrington: The Sabres are suddenly annoying on the ice – in a very good way

The Buffalo Sabres finally started to develop a bit of an identity last year after Don Granato took over. They played with energy and toughness, and they earned success when it came while playing admirably in defeat.

There have been just two games so far to kick off the 2021-22 season, but it's been a fun start for sure.

The Sabres were flying all over the ice in their two home games. Their latest, a 2-1 shootout win Saturday afternoon vs. the Arizona Coyotes, featured a dominant stretch of offensive zone time that elicited some applause and cheering from the modest crowd of 7,872.

The Sabres made it difficult at times for the Coyotes to move the puck out of their own end. That has become commonplace under Granato.

Said center Cody Eakin: "We're always playing with speed on the forecheck, the backcheck, and it just kind of gets annoying to other teams."