[BN] Hockey: Sabres are suddenly annoying on the ice – in a very good way

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 17, 2021
Mike Harrington: The Sabres are suddenly annoying on the ice – in a very good way
The Buffalo Sabres finally started to develop a bit of an identity last year after Don Granato took over. They played with energy and toughness, and they earned success when it came while playing admirably in defeat.
There have been just two games so far to kick off the 2021-22 season, but it's been a fun start for sure.
The Sabres were flying all over the ice in their two home games. Their latest, a 2-1 shootout win Saturday afternoon vs. the Arizona Coyotes, featured a dominant stretch of offensive zone time that elicited some applause and cheering from the modest crowd of 7,872.
The Sabres made it difficult at times for the Coyotes to move the puck out of their own end. That has become commonplace under Granato.
Said center Cody Eakin: "We're always playing with speed on the forecheck, the backcheck, and it just kind of gets annoying to other teams."
Perhaps that's the new identity of the Sabres: Annoying to other teams.
Here's Mike Harrington's latest column.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Observations: Rasmus Dahlin was arguably the best player on the ice for a good chunk of Saturday afternoon's game. As Lance Lysowski wrote, it "showed how the change from Ralph Krueger to Don Granato has brought out the best in the pillar of Buffalo’s defense." Lysowski's observations from Saturday lead with Dahlin and have more on Victor Olofsson's big day, which came on the heels of a rough camp and preseason. Read more
Photos: Here's what the action looked like on the ice during the Saturday matinee. There were a lot of empty seats inside KeyBank Center. View photos
Roster move: With Henri Jokiharju on the mend, and Mattias Samuelsson working his way back from injury, the Buffalo Sabres claimed defenseman Christian Wolanin off waivers on Saturday. Read more
Sullivan sets a record: Pittsburgh's win Saturday was No. 253 for coach Mike Sullivan, who passed Dan Bylsma for most in Pittsburgh Penguins history. Read more
College goalie lives out a dream: A cap issue caused this to happen in Toronto on Saturday: With Petr Mrazek injured, the Maple Leafs called on a college goalie to back up Jack Campbell because they didn't have the space. Here's how that happened. Read more
