[BN] Hockey: Sabres are searching for answers after another loss

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Wraparound: For the first seven minutes of the first period, it looked like the Sabres were going to have a strong performance Sunday afternoon. Then they didn't have another shot on goal for the final 11:46 of the period. They were shut out in consecutive games for the first time since it occurred in three straight games from March 9-14, 2019. The Wraparound has more on the game. Read more