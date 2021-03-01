[BN] Hockey: Sabres are searching for answers after another loss

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 1, 2021
Sabres observations: Ralph Krueger, players searching for answers after loss
The Sabres are 2-6-1 since they returned from their Covid-19 pause. They're 10 points out of a playoff spot. They got shut out Sunday for the second consecutive game, even after captain Jack Eichel returned to the lineup.
And now, Ralph Krueger is being asked whether he's concerned about his job security.
"Absolutely not," was his answer.
But the Sabres are searching for a lot of answers today. How do they turn it around? How can they find more scoring? Who should remain on the roster this year and next? Do they need a new coach?
The questions are many, and there is little time to work them out. The Covid pause eliminated any time for reflection. The Sabres have four road games vs. the Rangers and Islanders over the next six days.
Here are Lance Lysowski's observations after the 3-0 loss Sunday.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Wraparound: For the first seven minutes of the first period, it looked like the Sabres were going to have a strong performance Sunday afternoon. Then they didn't have another shot on goal for the final 11:46 of the period. They were shut out in consecutive games for the first time since it occurred in three straight games from March 9-14, 2019. The Wraparound has more on the game. Read more
Photos: Here are some shots from Harry Scull Jr. from the 3-0 loss. View photos
Column: Miss Mike Harrington's column after the Saturday loss? The Sabres, he wrote, seem like a soap opera. "Welcome to As the Sabres Turn. Watching them play, they're far from Bold. Or Beautiful. Like sands through the hourglass of another season slipping away, the days of our lives continue to be mired in mediocre hockey." Read more
Inside the NHL: The Sabres wore their reverse retro jerseys Saturday at home. Unlike the players wearing them, the jerseys seemed to be a big hit. The history of the Sabres' uniforms is a complicated one. It's one of several stories Chris Creamer and co-author Todd Radom have tackled in their new book, "Fabric of the Game: The stories behind the NHL's Names, Logos and Uniforms." Mike Harrington has more on the book, and some other regular Inside the NHL musings. Read more
No. 400: Patrick Kane became the 100th player to reach 400 goals. Read more
Around the East: Here's how ugly the standings are: The Sabres are in last place. The seventh place team, New Jersey, has only one more point than the Sabres, but have played in two less games. The Sabres, meanwhile, are 13 points behind first-place Washington. They're also 10 points out of a playoff spot.
Washington stayed in first thanks to Alexander Ovechkin in a win in New Jersey Sunday. Read more
The Caps are two points up on Boston, which avenged an ugly Friday loss by beating the Rangers Sunday, 4-1. Read more
And the Islanders stayed a point ahead of Philly in third place with a 2-0 shutout win over Pittsburgh. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Offseason questions: Should the franchise tag be an option for Matt Milano? Read more
Bills address offensive line with No. 30 pick in News' first 2021 mock draft Read more
Colleges: Angel Parker finds a place to thrive with Niagara University women's basketball Read more
Josh Mballa gets UB Bulls rolling in blowout at Ohio University Read more
Bona women lose at La Salle, look to A-10 tournament Read more
High schools: Williamsville East's Andrew Clough sets sectional record in winning ECIC IM Read more
Sacred Heart coach Carrie Owens thrilled to return to the sideline Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.