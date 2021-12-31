 Skip to main content
[BN] Hockey: Sabres appear overmatched in loss to open road trip
[BN] Hockey: Sabres appear overmatched in loss to open road trip

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 31, 2021

Sabres Islanders Hockey (copy)

Islanders' Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck fight for control of the puck against the Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin during the first period Thursday night.

Observations: Sabres appear overmatched in loss to open road trip

On the second night of a back-to-back, without several key players in the lineup, the Sabres for large portions of the night looked exactly like a team dealing with both of those things.

But the 4-1 loss to the Islanders in Long Island’s brand-new UBS Arena didn't have to be so difficult. The Sabres failed to take advantage of the fact that the Isles hadn't played in 10 days and were also dealing with players in the virus protocols. 

“We played OK in spurts, but I just didn't think that we had everybody spinning the wheel tonight,” said Kyle Okposo, an alternate captain. 

And while Tage Thompson said Wednesday night that there were no excuses for poor performances, the Sabres were again without Jeff Skinner, Vinnie Hinostroza, Zemgus Girgensons, Dylan Cozens, Mark Jankowski and Jacob Bryson. They were again without coach Don Granato, too.

Here's Lance Lysowski's story, with observations from the loss.

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

3 assigned to taxi squad: The Sabres added defenseman Oskari Laaksonen and forwards Brandon Biro and Ryan MacInnis to the taxi squad Thursday ahead of their two-game road trip, which continues tomorrow afternoon in Boston. Read more

The Big Picture: In case you missed it, Mike Harrington's column after Wednesday night's game was a reminder that the bigger picture was more important to focus on than New Jersey's 4-3 win inside KeyBank Center. Read more

Panthers score 9: The Lightning and Panthers met Thursday night and combined for 12 goals. The Panthers scored 12 of them and moved closer to Tampa for the top spot in the Atlantic division. Read more

Here comes the heater: This year's version of the Winter Classic will likely go down as the coldest outdoor game in NHL history. Even the ice will be heated. Read more

Speaking of Winter Classics: ESPN ranked the venues based on venue, hype and style. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bills: Q&A: Why Falcons linebacker Steven Means, a Buffalo native and UB grad, hates the Bills Read more

How we see it: News writers predict Bills vs. Falcons Read more

PlayAction: Bills' defense is playing lights out on third and long Read more

Steve Tasker falls short of being named a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Read more

Colleges: UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease to enter transfer portal Read more

High schools: Photos: All-WNY boys and girls cross-country View photos

Today in sports history: Dec. 31

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

