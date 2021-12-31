[BN] Hockey: Sabres appear overmatched in loss to open road trip

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 31, 2021

Observations: Sabres appear overmatched in loss to open road trip

On the second night of a back-to-back, without several key players in the lineup, the Sabres for large portions of the night looked exactly like a team dealing with both of those things.

But the 4-1 loss to the Islanders in Long Island’s brand-new UBS Arena didn't have to be so difficult. The Sabres failed to take advantage of the fact that the Isles hadn't played in 10 days and were also dealing with players in the virus protocols.

“We played OK in spurts, but I just didn't think that we had everybody spinning the wheel tonight,” said Kyle Okposo, an alternate captain.

And while Tage Thompson said Wednesday night that there were no excuses for poor performances, the Sabres were again without Jeff Skinner, Vinnie Hinostroza, Zemgus Girgensons, Dylan Cozens, Mark Jankowski and Jacob Bryson. They were again without coach Don Granato, too.