[BN] Hockey: RJ gets his 'beautiful noise' on amazing night in Sabres history

Weber comes home to say goodbye and do his job: From Erik Brady: "Rick Jeanneret is to Buffalo as Pete Weber is to Nashville. Rick has been a voice of the Sabres since their second season, in 1971. And Pete has been a voice of the Predators since their first season, in 1998." Weber was at one time the radio voice of the Sabres while Rick was their TV voice. Nashville was a perfect opponent for RJ's sendoff. Read more