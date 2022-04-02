[BN] Hockey: RJ gets his 'beautiful noise' on amazing night in Sabres history

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 2, 2022
Mike Harrington: RJ gets his 'beautiful noise' on amazing night in Sabres history
For the last 11 hockey seasons, the Sabres have given local hockey fans little reason to roar. Heck, they've given them little reason to show up at times.
Did they ever roar Friday night. And they certainly showed up.
Sabres fans erupted when longtime play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret was honored before Friday night's game and his name appeared on a banner.
The "RJ" chants kept coming and coming. Terry Pegula – who got booed when his name was mentioned – struggled to give his remarks over the roars.
Jeanneret wrapped his speech by simply saying to the crowd, "I love you."
"And, oh, how you've loved him back. Both on Friday and for the last 51 years," Mike Harrington wrote.
Here's Harrington's column on a special night in Buffalo hockey history.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Sabres treat sold-out crowd to complete effort: From Lance Lysowski: "From Peyton Krebs’ leap into the glass after his opening goal that made the fans roar, to Tage Thompson reaching the 30-goal milestone, the Sabres gave those in attendance more reasons to return in their 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators to kick off the final month of the season." Read more
Photos: It was a wonderful night of celebration inside KeyBank Center, and our photographers were there to document it. View photos
The beginning of a difficult April: The Sabres went 8-3-3 in March with wins over Toronto, Minnesota, Vegas, Calgary, Vancouver, Pittsburgh and Chicago. April features 14 games in 29 days. "I think our confidence has taken a leap forward," said Sabres winger Alex Tuch. Read more
Weber comes home to say goodbye and do his job: From Erik Brady: "Rick Jeanneret is to Buffalo as Pete Weber is to Nashville. Rick has been a voice of the Sabres since their second season, in 1971. And Pete has been a voice of the Predators since their first season, in 1998." Weber was at one time the radio voice of the Sabres while Rick was their TV voice. Nashville was a perfect opponent for RJ's sendoff. Read more
