 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Hockey: Ristolainen returning to Buffalo for first time since trade
0 comments

[BN] Hockey: Ristolainen returning to Buffalo for first time since trade

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 22, 2022

Flyers Devils Hockey (copy)

Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen spent eight seasons in Buffalo from 2013-21.

Sabres Notebook: Rasmus Ristolainen returning to Buffalo for first time since trade

It might not be long until Rasmus Ristolainen is on the move again.

The former Sabres defenseman is having a decent season with the Philadelphia Flyers, but his team is 14 points out of a playoff spot and aiming to snap their second 10-game winless streak of the season this afternoon in Buffalo.

Ristolainen was looking for a change of scenery when the Sabres moved him in July.

"While this homecoming won’t have Ristolainen reliving rosy memories from his 542 games with the Sabres, it’s the first notable reunion this season," Lance Lysowski wrote.

Friday's notebook has more on Ristolainen's return and includes notes on lineup adjustments and two goalie prospects.

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Quinn joins injury list: Jack Quinn underwent an MRI Friday to determine the severity of a lower-body injury suffered during the first period Thursday and will miss "some time." Read more

Thursday coverage: In case you missed it, here's our coverage from Thursday's 5-4 loss to Dallas.

Observations: Sabres' young core takes flight, learns another harsh lesson Read more

Casey Mittelstadt close to return, but Sabres' injury report continues to grow Read more

Photos: Buffalo Sabres fall to Dallas Stars, 5-4 View photos

Struggles north of the border: Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe called his team's play "soft and purposeless" after the Maple Leafs surrendered five unanswered goals and lost 6-3 to the New York Rangers. Read more

Over in Edmonton, all eyes are on head coach Dave Tippett, goaltender Mikko Koskinen, Ken Holland, the Oilers' GM. The talented Oilers are 2-6-2 in their last 10. Read more

Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh... the Penguins are hot. They won their fourth in a row behind Sidney Crosby's 12th NHL hat trick. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bills: Bills Mailbag: Now's not the time to rein in Josh Allen's running Read more

Flipping amazing: Bills' Josh Allen undefeated in coin toss this season Read more

Scouting Report: Bills QB Josh Allen’s run-pass threat will be challenge for Chiefs defense Read more

Photos: Buffalo Bills fans start the party early in Kansas City View photos

Colleges: UB men's basketball makes key second-half stops to top Kent State Read more

Buffalo State names Cortland defensive coordinator Lazarus Morgan as football coach Read more

UB defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen to join Stephen F. Austin's staff Read more

High schools: Silver Creek's Abby Rice eclipses 2,000 careers points; closes in on Chautauqua County girls record Read more

Today in sports history: Jan. 22

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News