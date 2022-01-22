[BN] Hockey: Ristolainen returning to Buffalo for first time since trade

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sabres Notebook: Rasmus Ristolainen returning to Buffalo for first time since trade

It might not be long until Rasmus Ristolainen is on the move again.

The former Sabres defenseman is having a decent season with the Philadelphia Flyers, but his team is 14 points out of a playoff spot and aiming to snap their second 10-game winless streak of the season this afternoon in Buffalo.

Ristolainen was looking for a change of scenery when the Sabres moved him in July.

"While this homecoming won’t have Ristolainen reliving rosy memories from his 542 games with the Sabres, it’s the first notable reunion this season," Lance Lysowski wrote.