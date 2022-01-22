[BN] Hockey: Ristolainen returning to Buffalo for first time since trade

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 22, 2022
Sabres Notebook: Rasmus Ristolainen returning to Buffalo for first time since trade
It might not be long until Rasmus Ristolainen is on the move again.
The former Sabres defenseman is having a decent season with the Philadelphia Flyers, but his team is 14 points out of a playoff spot and aiming to snap their second 10-game winless streak of the season this afternoon in Buffalo.
Ristolainen was looking for a change of scenery when the Sabres moved him in July.
"While this homecoming won’t have Ristolainen reliving rosy memories from his 542 games with the Sabres, it’s the first notable reunion this season," Lance Lysowski wrote.
Friday's notebook has more on Ristolainen's return and includes notes on lineup adjustments and two goalie prospects.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Quinn joins injury list: Jack Quinn underwent an MRI Friday to determine the severity of a lower-body injury suffered during the first period Thursday and will miss "some time." Read more
Thursday coverage: In case you missed it, here's our coverage from Thursday's 5-4 loss to Dallas.
Observations: Sabres' young core takes flight, learns another harsh lesson Read more
Casey Mittelstadt close to return, but Sabres' injury report continues to grow Read more
Photos: Buffalo Sabres fall to Dallas Stars, 5-4 View photos
Struggles north of the border: Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe called his team's play "soft and purposeless" after the Maple Leafs surrendered five unanswered goals and lost 6-3 to the New York Rangers. Read more
Over in Edmonton, all eyes are on head coach Dave Tippett, goaltender Mikko Koskinen, Ken Holland, the Oilers' GM. The talented Oilers are 2-6-2 in their last 10. Read more
Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh... the Penguins are hot. They won their fourth in a row behind Sidney Crosby's 12th NHL hat trick. Read more
