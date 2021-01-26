[BN] Hockey: Ristolainen, McCabe have become a shutdown pair

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 26, 2021

Rasmus Ristolainen, Jake McCabe an 'outstanding' shutdown pair for Sabres

The Sabres have played a little better than their 2-3-1 record indicates.

Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall are playing really well together, despite the captain not yet having a goal (he has seven assists).

Dylan Cozens has looked capable and was rewarded with his first goal.

There have been some warts, too.

Goaltending continues to be a problem. Rasmus Dahlin has not played great.

But the other Rasmus, the one who has long been the subject of the fan base's discontent, has emerged as a key force on one of the league's best defensive tandems.