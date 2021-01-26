 Skip to main content
[BN] Hockey: Ristolainen, McCabe have become a shutdown pair
[BN] Hockey: Ristolainen, McCabe have become a shutdown pair

  Jan. 26, 2021
  • 0
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 26, 2021

Capitals 6, Sabres 4 (copy)

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen checks Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin.

Rasmus Ristolainen, Jake McCabe an 'outstanding' shutdown pair for Sabres

The Sabres have played a little better than their 2-3-1 record indicates. 

Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall are playing really well together, despite the captain not yet having a goal (he has seven assists).

Dylan Cozens has looked capable and was rewarded with his first goal.

There have been some warts, too.

Goaltending continues to be a problem. Rasmus Dahlin has not played great.

But the other Rasmus, the one who has long been the subject of the fan base's discontent, has emerged as a key force on one of the league's best defensive tandems.

That's right, Rasmus Ristolainen and Jake McCabe are entering the elite as far as defensive playing partners go. Entering Monday, among all pairings in the NHL, Ristolainen and McCabe had allowed the second lowest on-ice shot quality at 5 on 5.

What's made them so successful so far? Lance Lysowski has the story.

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

You get what you deserve: In case you missed it, here's Mike Harrington's column following the Sabres' well-deserved win Sunday in Washington. Read more

Roster moves: The Sabres made some minor roster moves Monday involving the taxi squad and Rochester. Read more

Former Arizona GM suspended: John Chayka, the former general manager of the Arizona Coyotes, was suspended for "conduct detrimental to the league and game." Read more

Power rankings: NBC Sports wrote of the Sabres: "They have kept things close against some good teams, but that is not going to be good enough in this division." Read more

Scouting the Rangers: The Sabres can distance themselves from the last-place Rangers with two wins. 

Goalie Igor Shesterkin is 0-2-1 and is frustrated by his early start to the season for New York. Read more

Filip Chytil, who has been one of the better forwards on the Rangers so far this season, will miss Tuesday night's game in Buffalo, where the Rangers are coming for a two-game set tonight and Thursday.

How will the Rangers replace him? Read more

The Tony DeAngelo conundrum: "When do the problems a player creates on and off ice start to outweigh his contributions to his team?" Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bills: The Bills have a new gold standard to chase. Read more

Jim Kubiak: Chiefs compressed the pocket to make Josh Allen uncomfortable in AFC title game. Read more

Position grades: Josh Allen faced a lot of tight windows vs. K.C. corners. Read more

Upon Further Review: Running game failures finally catch up to Bills against Chiefs. Read more

High schools: Erie County makes recommendations for high-risk sports; NYSPHSAA unveils guidelines. Read more

College hoops: Recent results create a wide-open MAC basketball picture. Read more

Baseball: Inside Baseball: Unpleasant times for the Baseball Hall of Fame and its voters. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

