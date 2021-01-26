[BN] Hockey: Ristolainen, McCabe have become a shutdown pair

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 26, 2021
Rasmus Ristolainen, Jake McCabe an 'outstanding' shutdown pair for Sabres
The Sabres have played a little better than their 2-3-1 record indicates.
Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall are playing really well together, despite the captain not yet having a goal (he has seven assists).
Dylan Cozens has looked capable and was rewarded with his first goal.
There have been some warts, too.
Goaltending continues to be a problem. Rasmus Dahlin has not played great.
But the other Rasmus, the one who has long been the subject of the fan base's discontent, has emerged as a key force on one of the league's best defensive tandems.
That's right, Rasmus Ristolainen and Jake McCabe are entering the elite as far as defensive playing partners go. Entering Monday, among all pairings in the NHL, Ristolainen and McCabe had allowed the second lowest on-ice shot quality at 5 on 5.
What's made them so successful so far? Lance Lysowski has the story.
