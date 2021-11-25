[BN] Hockey: Return nearing, Casey Mittelstadt gives lots of thanks

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Mike Harrington: As his return to Sabres nears, Casey Mittelstadt gives lots of thanks

It was Oct. 14, opening night for the Buffalo Sabres, the last time Casey Mittelstadt played in a hockey game.

Today marks six weeks since the Sabres' center left the game with Montreal with an undisclosed upper-body injury. And it might be just a few more days until he returns to action.

It was bad luck for Mittelstadt, who was ready to take over as the top center with Jack Eichel away from the team.

Speaking of Eichel, Mittelstadt said it was "hard to see Jack go." The former Buffalo captain was a mentor of sorts to the younger Mittelstadt.

"He was obviously ready to move on and he ended up in a good spot and got to get his surgery. So I think we're all happy for him there," Mittelstadt said.