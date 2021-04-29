[BN] Hockey: Reinhart at center strengthens Sabres' depth

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 29, 2021
Sam Reinhart's successful transition to center strengthens Sabres' depth
There was a scene late in the second period Tuesday night that probably made Don Granato smile.
Who doesn't like watching what they envisioned come together?
The play involved Sam Reinhart knocking the puck away from the Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich over to Casey Mittelstadt. Reinhart then got himself into a better position and one-timed a shot over goalie Igor Shesterkin’s glove to tie the score with 3.2 seconds remaining in the period.
It was, Lance Lysowski wrote, "the latest reminder of what the 25-year-old can accomplish in the middle of the ice."
It has been 16 games since Granato moved Reinhart to center. He has 10 goals and five assists during that stretch.
Entering a critical offseason, the move to center and Reinhart's success at the position gives the Sabres some different options.
Why Dylan Cozens dropped the gloves: The rookie wasn't happy with his own play, and then he got annoyed after a hit on Drake Caggiula. He had one fight in juniors, but his fight Tuesday night was his second already in the NHL. Wednesday, he talked about why he dropped his gloves. Also included in this notebook is the Sabres' plan at goalie and a learning moment for Tage Thompson. Read more
Video: It has not been a great, or even good, season for Sabres fans. But the team still has some building blocks. Watch here
ICYMI: Even in a defeat Tuesday night, the Sabres had to be pleased with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's performance in his second game. He'll be back in net tonight in Boston. Read more
More money for the NWHL: The National Women’s Hockey League announced Wednesday it is doubling its salary cap to $300,000 for each of its six teams. Read more
Does the NHL need a Chuck? Strong words from this columnist in Pittsburgh: "NBC failed at hockey. Their in-studio presentation is dull and lifeless, devoid of personality and edge. Praise is thick, criticism nonexistent. It’s propaganda, not analysis." Hockey TV needs to find its Charles Barkley. Read more
Next up: From the Associated Press: After Patrick Marleau passed Gordie Howe last week for the most games played in NHL history, the ironman streak of Doug Jarvis could be the next milestone to fall. Read more
