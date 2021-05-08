[BN] Hockey: Rasmus Asplund wants in on Sabres' future

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 8, 2021

Thriving in a 'contract year,' Rasmus Asplund wants to be part of Sabres' future

There was a time, not long ago, when 23-year-old Rasmus Asplund was pegged for a bottom-six role due to his lack of scoring prowess.

But, like others on the Sabres, Asplund has seen a rejuvenation of offense under Don Granato. He's playing a top-six role and has six goals and 10 points in the 22 games since Granato took over on March 17.

It has not been a fun season for the Sabres or their fans, but the most recent play from Asplund is another reminder that there are a few glimmers of hope for the future.

Asplund was selected 33rd overall in the 2016 draft by Tim Murray, two general managers ago. His future in Buffalo is unclear. He'll be a restricted free agent, and his inconsistent production will make him an interesting case study.

“I’m here right now and still trying to make my way here to become a regular,” said Asplund.