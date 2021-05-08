[BN] Hockey: Rasmus Asplund wants in on Sabres' future

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 8, 2021
Thriving in a 'contract year,' Rasmus Asplund wants to be part of Sabres' future
There was a time, not long ago, when 23-year-old Rasmus Asplund was pegged for a bottom-six role due to his lack of scoring prowess.
But, like others on the Sabres, Asplund has seen a rejuvenation of offense under Don Granato. He's playing a top-six role and has six goals and 10 points in the 22 games since Granato took over on March 17.
It has not been a fun season for the Sabres or their fans, but the most recent play from Asplund is another reminder that there are a few glimmers of hope for the future.
Asplund was selected 33rd overall in the 2016 draft by Tim Murray, two general managers ago. His future in Buffalo is unclear. He'll be a restricted free agent, and his inconsistent production will make him an interesting case study.
“I’m here right now and still trying to make my way here to become a regular,” said Asplund.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Linus' last game? Linus Ullmark might have played his last game with the Buffalo Sabres. The 27-year-old goalie will be a free agent. He did not recover from a lower-body injury in time to be in goal for the Sabres in their season finale today against the Penguins. Lysowski's notebook also has some lineup notes out of Pittsburgh and an award for Sam Reinhart. Read more
TSN profiles Granato: TSN's Frank Seravalli wrote about Don Granato's path – through sickness and health – to his current spot. “You know, I’m grateful I didn’t get here earlier. Maybe I would have gotten here before now if I hadn’t gotten sick,” Granato said. “But I think it’s actually a blessing from the professional side, because I’m not so sure I would have been ready." Read more
Wilson wants to move on: "After the play, I would have never thought that all this would have blown up," Tom Wilson said. "Nothing I say right now is going to change anybody’s opinion, they’ve already made that up and I’ve just got to keep moving forward.” Read more
ICYMI: Miss Jason Wolf's profile of Curtis Cook, the Sabres' organist who has played an empty arena for most of this year? Catch up now. Read more
Playoff advantage: The new playoff format has led to some quirky results. Because of the format, Toronto will play the Montreal Canadiens, who likely would not have made the playoffs during a normal season. The first-place team from the East will also be at an advantage. Read more
Battle of Florida: The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers, both former divisional opponents for the Sabres, will meet in the playoffs next week for the first time. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Mailbag: Which of Brandon Beane's draft picks will provide the best value? Read more
NFL reportedly reaches out to Bills GM Brandon Beane to clear air on status of vaccinated players Read more
Colleges: UB names Maurice Linguist as new head football coach Read more
Five things to know about Maurice Linguist, UB's new football coach Read more
Baseball: Alek Manoah fans 12 in spectacular Triple-A debut as Bisons get to 3-0 Read more
Sean Kirst: Dream deferred to cap lifetime of unforgettable moments for longtime Bisons fan Read more
High schools: Wait is over: Canisius versus St. Francis for Monsignor Martin football title Read more
Keith Jackson stars on both sides of ball as South Park moves to Class A football finale Read more
OP steady as it goes behind Sullivan's running and a stingy defense Read more
Jamestown routs South to reach Class A football final Read more
Covid-19 ends West Seneca East's football season hours before semifinal playoff game Read more
Today in sports history: May 8
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.