[BN] Hockey: Rangers' plan provides clues to fans at KeyBank Center

Feb. 18, 2021
Rangers' plan to allow fans provides clues for what to expect at KeyBank Center for Sabres
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo cleared the way last week for fans to return to larger arenas in New York. He pointed to the "unparalleled success" of fans attending Bills playoff games in January.
But a week later, season ticket holders for the Sabres have yet to receive details on the plan to reopen KeyBank Center to fans this season.
The Sabres, Lance Lysowski wrote, are awaiting approval on their plan that follows the guidelines laid out in Cuomo's announcement last week. Those guidelines allow arenas seating 10,000 or more people to be able to reopen to 10% capacity starting Feb. 23
What will that look like here in Buffalo?
Madison Square Garden unveiled its plans to host approximately 2,000 fans for NBA and NHL games.
Here's what Sabres fans can expect.
Covid-free, finally: For the first time since Feb. 1, after the New Jersey Devils seemingly brought the virus with them to Buffalo, the Sabres do not have any players on the Covid-19 protocol list. The Sabres will be at full strength for tonight's game vs. Washington. Read more
Turn for the worse: If you missed Mike Harrington's scathing column following Buffalo's shutout loss at home Tuesday night, you don't want to miss it. "The next time we come to KeyBank Center, it would be appropriate to see some of the cardboard cutout fans sitting there with bags over their heads." Read more
Mental health focus: The Sabres are clear from the protocol list, but this has already been a trying season for the players, virus or not. Lance Lysowski wrote Sunday about the Sabres' approach to mental health and the resources available to the players. Read more
TV money: Could the NHL's next television contract include exclusive game content for one of the new subscription direct-to-consumer platforms, such as ESPN+ or Peacock? NY Post media reporter Andrew Marchand has the story. Read more
Is the virus spreading on the ice? "We continue to evaluate the issue, and have introduced new technological and scientific interventions to assist us," NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. "At this point, we don’t feel we have sufficient information to draw a definitive conclusion." Read more
