[BN] Hockey: Rangers' plan provides clues to fans at KeyBank Center

Covid-free, finally: For the first time since Feb. 1, after the New Jersey Devils seemingly brought the virus with them to Buffalo, the Sabres do not have any players on the Covid-19 protocol list. The Sabres will be at full strength for tonight's game vs. Washington.

Turn for the worse: If you missed Mike Harrington's scathing column following Buffalo's shutout loss at home Tuesday night, you don't want to miss it. "The next time we come to KeyBank Center, it would be appropriate to see some of the cardboard cutout fans sitting there with bags over their heads."