[BN] Hockey: Ralph Krueger returns as Sabres set for restart

Inside the NHL: The NHL updated its COVID-19 protocols. The Penguins have a two-headed tandem making decisions at the top. KeyBank Center is gearing up for fans. Alexis Lafreniere is still struggling. Mike Harrington has news, notes and thoughts on those subjects and more in this week's Inside the NHL column. Read more

Power rankings: The idle Sabres dropped to 23rd in Harrington's latest NHL power rankings, and there was some movement in the top 10. Read more

Eichel wants to step up: “This is an opportunity, I think, as a leader to step up, and take on a bigger role if we're missing guys. You never know what's going to happen. So, I just want to try and help impact this team as positively as I can and help us win games." Read more