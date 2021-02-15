[BN] Hockey: Ralph Krueger returns as Sabres set for restart

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 15, 2021
As energy returns after Covid-19 bout, Sabres coach Ralph Krueger thrilled by return
For the first time in 15 days, we're waking up on a Sabres game day following a Covid-19 outbreak that added the team to a list of NHL squads who at one a point had to put this young season on pause.
A sign that things are getting close to normal in Sabres Land happened shortly after practice started Sunday.
Assistant coach Steve Smith was starting to run drills when Ralph Krueger stepped onto the ice wearing the NHL-mandated KN95 mask. The 61-year-old head coach said he had "moderately severe symptoms" but was finally feeling better.
"Getting out on the ice for a few minutes just gives you so much energy back," he said. "You know why you're here. You love the group you're working with and the potential of the group and the individuals."
There is plenty of work to be done now in what promises to be a busy few weeks for Krueger and the Sabres.
Mike Harrington has the story on the coach's return to the ice ahead of the Sabres' restart.
Notebook: Starting with tonight's game vs. the Islanders, the Sabres have four games in the next six days, six games in the next eight days and nine games in the next 14 days. Mike Harrington has more on the road ahead, the NHL debuts that could happen tonight and more on the Isles in his Sunday notebook. Read more
Mental health an area of focus: The NHL season during a pandemic features daily virus tests, quarantines, time away from loved ones and other disruptions. Even simple things like dining together at each other's apartments is barred. While life as a professional athlete is still substantially better than most people experiencing the pandemic and its fallout, mental health has been an area of focus for the Sabres. Lance Lysowski has more. Read more
Inside the NHL: The NHL updated its COVID-19 protocols. The Penguins have a two-headed tandem making decisions at the top. KeyBank Center is gearing up for fans. Alexis Lafreniere is still struggling. Mike Harrington has news, notes and thoughts on those subjects and more in this week's Inside the NHL column. Read more
Power rankings: The idle Sabres dropped to 23rd in Harrington's latest NHL power rankings, and there was some movement in the top 10. Read more
Eichel wants to step up: “This is an opportunity, I think, as a leader to step up, and take on a bigger role if we're missing guys. You never know what's going to happen. So, I just want to try and help impact this team as positively as I can and help us win games." Read more
Where they stand: While the Sabres have been away from the ice, they've dropped to the bottom of the East Division's standings, but have three games in hand on five of the eight teams. If they won all three of those games, they'd be in third place. Here are the latest NHL standings. Read more
Pegula advances: Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula, advanced to the quarterfinal at the Australian Open. Read more
