[BN] Hockey: Ralph Krueger needs to pivot with Jeff Skinner

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 16, 2021
Mike Harrington: Sabres coach Ralph Krueger needs to make quick pivot with Jeff Skinner
The Sabres were swept out of their opening week back-to-back series with the Washington Capitals Friday night, losing 2-1 at home.
For a young and building Sabres team playing in what may be the hardest division in hockey, this is not an ideal start to a season that Mike Harrington called a "sprint."
We're off to the races, and there's no time for Ralph Krueger to delay: Monday night, he needs to make a move with Jeff Skinner to put the $9 million winger in a better position to help the Sabres win games. Right now, playing with Curtis Lazar and Riley Sheahan isn't cutting it for Skinner and the Sabres.
Skinner is signed through the 2026-27 season, and as hard as it is to imagine how the heck this world will look come then, the Sabres need to figure out a situation that Harrington says right now resembles the old chicken and the egg theory.
What does that mean? Read Harrington's column to find out.
Sabres stifled by rookie goalie: While the 0-2 start is not how the Sabres wanted to begin the season, the first two games showed that the Sabres may indeed have the roster depth to play with some of the league's best teams. Friday night, the Sabres beat the Capitals "in pretty well every category except for the scoring," Ralph Krueger said. Rookie goalie Vitek Vanecek can be thanked for that. Here's Lance Lysowski's story. Read more
Wraparound: Eric Staal returned to the lineup after being hit in the head Thursday night. Linus Ullmark made his 2021 debut. The Sabres dominated for much of the night and Skinner shined. Here are the news and notes from the game. Read more
Casey Nelson retires: Casey Nelson, a defenseman who opted out of the Buffalo Sabres' season, took to Instagram on Friday to announce his retirement. Read more
How'd it look: From Thursday night's game, here's a photo gallery from the 6-4 Sabres loss. View photos
'Dream come true': From the Washington Post: Capitals rookie Vitek Vanecek spent the last five seasons playing in the minors. At 25, his NHL debut was a 30-save win. Read more
ICYMI: Mike Harrington's column off of Thursday's game noted the weirdness of it all, being back playing home hockey games in KeyBank Center without any fans. Read more
Around the East: Two days after their season-opening television broadcast was the most-watched regular season game on record, the Flyers and Penguins played the second half of their two-game series Friday night, with the Flyers moving to 2-0 to keep pace with Washington in this new division. Read more
That was the only other East division game Friday night.
Up north: We won't get any Maple Leafs-Sabres games this season, unfortunately, but we'll still keep tabs on our friends to the north from time to time. Friday night, Toronto moved to 1-1 with a loss to the Senators, who were playing their first game. Read more
