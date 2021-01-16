[BN] Hockey: Ralph Krueger needs to pivot with Jeff Skinner

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 16, 2021

Mike Harrington: Sabres coach Ralph Krueger needs to make quick pivot with Jeff Skinner

The Sabres were swept out of their opening week back-to-back series with the Washington Capitals Friday night, losing 2-1 at home.

For a young and building Sabres team playing in what may be the hardest division in hockey, this is not an ideal start to a season that Mike Harrington called a "sprint."

We're off to the races, and there's no time for Ralph Krueger to delay: Monday night, he needs to make a move with Jeff Skinner to put the $9 million winger in a better position to help the Sabres win games. Right now, playing with Curtis Lazar and Riley Sheahan isn't cutting it for Skinner and the Sabres.

Skinner is signed through the 2026-27 season, and as hard as it is to imagine how the heck this world will look come then, the Sabres need to figure out a situation that Harrington says right now resembles the old chicken and the egg theory.