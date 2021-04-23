[BN] Hockey: Power play woes continue to haunt Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 23, 2021

Observations: Power play squanders Sabres' chance to rally against Bruins

Through the first 17 games of the season, the Sabres had the league's best power play. They scored on 34.5% of their chances on the man-advantage during those 17 games.

More than three months later, the script has flipped. The Sabres have converted just 7.3% of their chances in the 30 games since Feb. 27. Those numbers are skewed by Jack Eichel's injury and the time needed to make adjustments during the coaching switch.

Interim coach Don Granato admitted he had to prioritize fixing the team’s 5-on-5 play upon taking over for former coach Ralph Krueger on March 17.

Next up: That brutal power play unit.