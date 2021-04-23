[BN] Hockey: Power play woes continue to haunt Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 23, 2021
Observations: Power play squanders Sabres' chance to rally against Bruins
Through the first 17 games of the season, the Sabres had the league's best power play. They scored on 34.5% of their chances on the man-advantage during those 17 games.
More than three months later, the script has flipped. The Sabres have converted just 7.3% of their chances in the 30 games since Feb. 27. Those numbers are skewed by Jack Eichel's injury and the time needed to make adjustments during the coaching switch.
Interim coach Don Granato admitted he had to prioritize fixing the team’s 5-on-5 play upon taking over for former coach Ralph Krueger on March 17.
Next up: That brutal power play unit.
Lance Lysowski's observations from the 5-1 defeat include much more on the struggling power play, Rasmus Ristolainen looking like a long-term option and why the Sabres decided to wait until tonight to have Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen make his first start.
