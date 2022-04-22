[BN] Hockey: Power gets his first NHL goal as Sabres bedevil New Jersey

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 22, 2022

Observations: Owen Power gets his first NHL goal as Sabres bedevil New Jersey

The week of firsts for Owen Power came and went. There was his first NHL game, his first NHL home game, his first NHL assist and so on.

First NHL goal? It could take a while to check that box. The defenseman scored just six goals in 59 games while at Michigan.

But Power sure looks as if he belongs, and he sure looked like it Thursday night in New Jersey, when at 8:33 of the third period, Power, as Mike Harrington describes it, "burned New Jersey goalie Andrew Hammond on a short shot through the legs."

Said Power: "It was pretty surreal. It was obviously nice just to get it out of the way."

That it came during another Buffalo win had to make it feel a little better to all in the organization, too.

Here are Harrington's observations from the Sabres' 5-2 win in New Jersey.

