[BN] Hockey: Owen Power's performance at Michigan has Sabres dreaming

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 30, 2022

Owen Power's encore performance at Michigan has Sabres brass dreaming of what's next

The Sabres won't say it publicly, but the expectation is that once Michigan's season comes to an end, Owen Power, the first overall draft pick in last year's draft, will sign his entry-level contract to start his journey with the Sabres.

For Buffalo's brass, that can't come soon enough. This season has been mostly about the Sabres' young talent showcasing the bright future this organization is looking toward. And the Sabres hope Power, a towering 6-6 defenseman, is a big part of that future.

General Manager Kevyn Adams, coach Don Granato and his staff, and other team employees got an in-person look at Power's progress two weeks ago when the Sabres were in Michigan. They saw Power help the then-No. 4-ranked Wolverines beat Penn State, 3-2.

Adams was taking notes. He jotted down all the exceptional plays made by the fourth No. 1 pick in franchise history