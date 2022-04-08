[BN] Hockey: Owen Power Watch is officially on after Michigan loses in Frozen Four

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 8, 2022

Owen Power shows Sabres GM Kevyn Adams more 'special' traits in Frozen Four loss

And so it begins. Owen Power Watch is officially on for Sabres fans.

The Sabres' No. 1 pick in July, the first pick in the entire draft, had his sophomore season end in the national semifinal. Michigan lost in overtime to Denver, 3-2, at Boston's TD Garden.

General Manager Kevyn Adams and co-owner Terry Pegula watched from a suite. It's only a matter of time before Power, a dynamic 19-year-old defenseman, will debut with the Sabres.

He's expected to sign an entry-level contract with the Sabres to make his NHL debut as soon as next week.

Power, a Mississauga native, played in every situation for Michigan and "seemingly played every other shift late in regulation and during overtime," wrote Lance Lysowski, who was in Boston, where Power's college career came to an end and the next phase of his hockey life began.

