[BN] Hockey: Owen Power part of 'bright future' on defense

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 14, 2022

Owen Power part of Sabres' foundation for a 'bright future' on defense

The six Sabres defensemen Tuesday night in Toronto were all under the age of 26. The top four offered three 22-year-olds and Owen Power, 19.

At times, the group dominated a talented and playoff-bound Maple Leafs team with one of the game's best players, Auston Matthews.

This is what the Sabres had in mind when they took Rasmus Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson with their first two picks in the 2018 draft and when they traded for Henri Jokiharju. The foundation for their future has been built from the blue line forward.

"The additions of Power and Mattias Samuelsson, combined with the breakout season of Rasmus Dahlin, provide Buffalo with the foundation for a defense corps that could become one of the best in the NHL," Lance Lysowski wrote the day after Power's debut.

These final seven games will help the Sabres develop this group and evaluate where the team is.

Tuesday coverage: It was a historic night for the Sabres in Toronto, where Power's debut resulted in a fun win vs. the playoff-bound Maple Leafs.

Debut? It felt like Power has been here all along, Mike Harrington wrote in his column. Read more

"He’ll be a superstar in this league," Power's new teammate, Alex Tuch, said about him after the debut. Read more

It was a big day for the Sabres in Toronto. Here's a photo gallery from morning skate. View photos

And another from the game. View photos

Bright future: From SportsNet's Luke Fox: "There are plenty of folks in Buffalo – and Toronto – who should be excited" about Owen Power's arrival in Buffalo. The Sabres, he wrote, finally appear to have a bright future. Read more

Blues on the brink: It would take a collapse at this point to miss out on the playoffs. But six straight victories have the Blues, tonight's opponent, on the brink of clinching a playoff spot. Read more

