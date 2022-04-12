[BN] Hockey: Owen Power can turn to Rasmus Dahlin when hype, scrutiny follow him

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 12, 2022

Hype, scrutiny will follow Sabres' Owen Power, but Rasmus Dahlin can help

Rasmus Dahlin has walked this walk. Not quite the same path to get here, but Dahlin knows what Owen Power could be feeling in the coming days and weeks and months.

Sabres road games rarely draw the cameras and reporters the way they flocked to Etobicoke, Ontario, Monday to see Power go through his first official practice in a rink he grew up playing in.

Tonight he'll debut against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

Only one player on this current Sabres team has seen anything close to this: Dahlin, the top overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft.

"It takes time, so that’s going to be my advice to him. It takes time. Just let him be who he is and let him develop," Dahlin said.

Easier said than done, as Dahlin is well aware of. Hype and scrutiny will follow Power wherever he goes.

Lance Lysowski has more.

