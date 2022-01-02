[BN] Hockey: OT loss spoils shiny Krebs-to-Tuch connection

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 2, 2022

Observations: Sabres' OT loss spoils shiny Krebs-to-Tuch connection

If this season is supposed to be about looking into the future, then the Sabres' third goal Saturday had to feel good in more than one way for Buffalo hockey fans.

Late in the second period, with the Sabres on the power play, Peyton Krebs made a pretty move around a defender and dropped a pass back to Alex Tuch, who whipped one past old friend Linus Ullmark and under the crossbar for a 3-1 lead.

The future indeed looks bright for the two of them, and Sabres fans finally got to breathe a little sigh of relief that the return for Jack Eichel might pay off down the line.

But that 3-1 lead in Boston didn't hold up. The Bruins scored twice in the opening five minutes of the third period and Charlie Coyle scored 34 seconds into overtime to hand the Sabres their fourth straight defeat.