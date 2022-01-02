[BN] Hockey: OT loss spoils shiny Krebs-to-Tuch connection

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 2, 2022
Observations: Sabres' OT loss spoils shiny Krebs-to-Tuch connection
If this season is supposed to be about looking into the future, then the Sabres' third goal Saturday had to feel good in more than one way for Buffalo hockey fans.
Late in the second period, with the Sabres on the power play, Peyton Krebs made a pretty move around a defender and dropped a pass back to Alex Tuch, who whipped one past old friend Linus Ullmark and under the crossbar for a 3-1 lead.
The future indeed looks bright for the two of them, and Sabres fans finally got to breathe a little sigh of relief that the return for Jack Eichel might pay off down the line.
But that 3-1 lead in Boston didn't hold up. The Bruins scored twice in the opening five minutes of the third period and Charlie Coyle scored 34 seconds into overtime to hand the Sabres their fourth straight defeat.
Here are Mike Harrington's observations from TD Garden in Boston.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Granato returns: "I feel very, very sure that the vaccination did its work for me," said Don Granato, a cancer survivor who also dealt with a near-fatal blood infection in 2019 as a result of a severe case of pneumonia. Granato returned to the Sabres' bench Saturday in Boston. Read more
NHL power rankings: There's a new No. 1 in Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings. The Sabres, meanwhile, fell a spot. Read more
Good riddance, 2021: In case you missed it, Mike Harrington wrote about the Sabres probably being pretty happy to see the calendar turn from 2021 to 2022. Read more
An act of kindness, a mole, and a search for a woman: Brian "Red" Hamilton, Vancouver's assistant equipment manager, had a woman in Seattle show him a note on her phone. "The mole on the back of your neck is cancer," it read. She was right. Now, Hamilton is calling her a hero. "She saved my life." Read more
Russian removal: It sounds like some of the Russian players leaving the canceled World Junior Championship in Canada had a little too much fun and had to be removed from a flight. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: How Devin Singletary's determination produced one of Sean McDermott's favorite plays of the year Read more
Through Dream Catcher Foundation, Bills DT Eli Ankou and cyclist Shayna Powless give back Read more
Bills Mailbag: How much will Isaiah McKenzie be used moving forward? Read more
Basketball: Jamestown’s Jaysean Paige signs with Detroit Pistons Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.