[BN] Hockey: On the day Eichel is dealt, Sabres cracked by Kraken

On a day that was mostly all about Eichel, here are Mike Harrington's observations from Seattle.

'Vegas, Baby': That's what Jack Eichel wrote to his 27,000 followers on Twitter. Think he's excited to finally be on the move? The unprecedented Eichel saga in Buffalo is finally over. “I think we got a really, really good return in a really challenging situation that we can move forward with in our organization,” GM Kevyn Adams said. Read more