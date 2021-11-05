[BN] Hockey: On the day Eichel is dealt, Sabres cracked by Kraken

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 5, 2021
Observations: Kraken release their will on Sabres, hand Buffalo 5-2 defeat
The news of the day in Sabre land, of course, was that Jack Eichel finally got his wish, traded to Las Vegas in the early morning hours Thursday while his former teammates were preparing to play the fourth game in their four-game road trip out west.
Later Thursday night, inside the beautiful Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Eichel's former team looked a lot like the team he grew tired of playing with and less like the upstart bunch that got off to a hot start with the former captain essentially on leave waiting to be moved.
The Sabres were outshot, 30-11, through 40 minutes and only Dustin Tokarski's goaltending allowed them to salvage a 2-2 tie heading into the third period.
Jordan Eberle scored a pair of third-period goals to complete the first hat trick in Kraken history and Seattle added a Jaden Schwartz empty-netter to overpower the Sabres.
On a day that was mostly all about Eichel, here are Mike Harrington's observations from Seattle.
'Vegas, Baby': That's what Jack Eichel wrote to his 27,000 followers on Twitter. Think he's excited to finally be on the move? The unprecedented Eichel saga in Buffalo is finally over. “I think we got a really, really good return in a really challenging situation that we can move forward with in our organization,” GM Kevyn Adams said. Read more
Mike Harrington on Eichel: It's hard to blame Eichel, Harrington wrote in his column following the deal. "He went through a lot of chaos in his time here. It's a relationship that didn't work. Some of that is his fault, a lot of that is the Sabres' fault." At the end of it all, it was just time for all involved to move on. Read more
Eichel confirms trade request: Eichel in 2020, after the Pegulas fired 22 employees with the Buffalo Sabres’ hockey operations department, went to Kevyn Adams with a trade request. It looked like the Sabres were entering a rebuild, and instead they made some moves to try to win now. The plan didn't work, and Eichel got his wish a year later. Read more
Depth, talent strengthened in trade: Patience appeared to pay off Thursday morning for Kevyn Adams. The Sabres got a solid return for Eichel, and, as Lance Lysowski writes, "Sabres fans may not have to wait long to see the fruits of Adams’ negotiations." Read more
A look back: From Mike Harrington: "It all started on a June night in 2015 when then-General Manager Tim Murray walked to the microphone at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla., and simply intoned four words – 'Buffalo selects Jack Eichel.'" Here's a look back at key moments in the Eichel era. Read more
What his ex-teammates said: Kyle Okposo: "It was always going to end towards a trade. I'm happy for him from a personal level and happy that the organization is moving forward." Out in Seattle, Eichel's former teammates reacted to the trade. Read more
Twitter reactions: Here's what some fans had to say after news broke of the trade. Read more
Sabres take on salary: Buffalo traded for retired defenseman Johnny Boychuck in an important paper transaction. Here are the details. Read more
