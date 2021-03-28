 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Hockey: On Pegula's 70th, nothing happy for Sabres
0 comments

[BN] Hockey: On Pegula's 70th, nothing happy for Sabres

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 28, 2021

Sabres Bruins Hockey

Boston's Craig Smith, left, scores the game-winning goal Saturday with 3:50 left in the third period as Kyle Okposo (21) and Colin Miller (33) can't help goalie Linus Ullmark.

Mike Harrington: Pegula's 70th comes on his team's 17th. There's nothing happy about it

Every once in a while we need a reminder to read the room a little. The Sabres got their reminder Saturday.

In the midst of a franchise-record losing streak, there probably weren't many Sabres fans eager to wish owner Terry Pegula a happy 70th birthday with their breakfast early Saturday morning.

So the 7:30 a.m. (likely scheduled) tweet was met with the exact response most people would expect such a tweet to garner.

"What do you get a guy who has everything BUT wins?" one reply asked. "I hope your birthday is as enjoyable as watching a Sabres game," read another.

"There's nothing happy about this franchise right now, and saying anything remotely nice about ownership was just asking for trouble," Mike Harrington wrote in his latest column.

That column came after the Sabres' losing streak reached 17 games Saturday.

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

False positives: Sabres interim coach Don Granato and interim assistant Matt Ellis were kept isolated in their hotel rooms and missed Thursday night's game in Pittsburgh due to false positive Covid tests. They were back behind the bench Saturday. Granato recently got his second vaccination. The notebook from Saturday has more on that situation, an update on Carter Hutton and more. Read more

Wraparound: A rare occurrence during the losing streak: The Sabres had a real chance to win. Instead, they gave up two third-period goals and suffered a 3-2 loss. Here's how the losing streak reached 17. Read more

Power rankings: The Sabres are still ranked below the Kraken. "There's no way the Kraken ever lose this many in a row," Mike Harrington wrote. There was some movement in the top 5 this week. Read more

Around the East: Bryan Rust scored a hat trick as the Penguins topped the Islanders to create a crowded top of the East Division standings. Read more

Sam Morin scored his first career goal to lift the Flyers past a Rangers team who had been beating them up recently. Read more

More than one guy: Does the NHL's problem go way beyond fired referee Tim Peel? This columnist thinks so. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bills: First-round running back for Bills? What history and analytics say about the idea Read more

High schools: Jason Wolf: Highlight of Canisius-St. Joe's was opening kickoff because it means high school football is back Read more

Boys basketball: Hamburg ends title drought; Bennett takes down Olean; Fredonia wins Read more

Tapestry takes C-1 boys basketball title; Clymer wins crown in Class D Read more

Defense leads Clarence to Section VI Class AA girls basketball title Read more

Ella Wanzer sets Amherst scoring record, helps Tigers win Class A-2 title Read more

Lancaster captures its first Section VI boys hockey championship Read more

Another OT, another victory as Kenmore West wins Section VI small schools title in boys hockey Read more

High school extra: St. Mary's tops Timon in football opener Read more

Colleges: Top pictures from Sweet 16 action View photos

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News