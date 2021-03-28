[BN] Hockey: On Pegula's 70th, nothing happy for Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 28, 2021
Mike Harrington: Pegula's 70th comes on his team's 17th. There's nothing happy about it
Every once in a while we need a reminder to read the room a little. The Sabres got their reminder Saturday.
In the midst of a franchise-record losing streak, there probably weren't many Sabres fans eager to wish owner Terry Pegula a happy 70th birthday with their breakfast early Saturday morning.
So the 7:30 a.m. (likely scheduled) tweet was met with the exact response most people would expect such a tweet to garner.
"What do you get a guy who has everything BUT wins?" one reply asked. "I hope your birthday is as enjoyable as watching a Sabres game," read another.
"There's nothing happy about this franchise right now, and saying anything remotely nice about ownership was just asking for trouble," Mike Harrington wrote in his latest column.
That column came after the Sabres' losing streak reached 17 games Saturday.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
False positives: Sabres interim coach Don Granato and interim assistant Matt Ellis were kept isolated in their hotel rooms and missed Thursday night's game in Pittsburgh due to false positive Covid tests. They were back behind the bench Saturday. Granato recently got his second vaccination. The notebook from Saturday has more on that situation, an update on Carter Hutton and more. Read more
Wraparound: A rare occurrence during the losing streak: The Sabres had a real chance to win. Instead, they gave up two third-period goals and suffered a 3-2 loss. Here's how the losing streak reached 17. Read more
Power rankings: The Sabres are still ranked below the Kraken. "There's no way the Kraken ever lose this many in a row," Mike Harrington wrote. There was some movement in the top 5 this week. Read more
Around the East: Bryan Rust scored a hat trick as the Penguins topped the Islanders to create a crowded top of the East Division standings. Read more
Sam Morin scored his first career goal to lift the Flyers past a Rangers team who had been beating them up recently. Read more
More than one guy: Does the NHL's problem go way beyond fired referee Tim Peel? This columnist thinks so. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: First-round running back for Bills? What history and analytics say about the idea Read more
High schools: Jason Wolf: Highlight of Canisius-St. Joe's was opening kickoff because it means high school football is back Read more
Boys basketball: Hamburg ends title drought; Bennett takes down Olean; Fredonia wins Read more
Tapestry takes C-1 boys basketball title; Clymer wins crown in Class D Read more
Defense leads Clarence to Section VI Class AA girls basketball title Read more
Ella Wanzer sets Amherst scoring record, helps Tigers win Class A-2 title Read more
Lancaster captures its first Section VI boys hockey championship Read more
Another OT, another victory as Kenmore West wins Section VI small schools title in boys hockey Read more
High school extra: St. Mary's tops Timon in football opener Read more
Colleges: Top pictures from Sweet 16 action View photos
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.