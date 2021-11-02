[BN] Hockey: On Jack Eichel front, lots happening and nothing happening

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 2, 2021
Mike Harrington: On Jack Eichel front, lots happening and nothing happening
It sounds like something straight out of a Charles Dickens book: Everything is happening. Nothing is happening.
When it comes to the Jack Eichel situation, that's exactly what's going on. The saga that started in May is now in its seventh month. Reports surfaced that trade talks were heating up over the last few days. But it's Tuesday morning, Nov. 2, and Eichel is still just the current Buffalo Sabres center and former captain who is sitting at home in Boston and collecting a paycheck.
It seems like there's no end in sight, and meanwhile the upstart Sabres continue to win games to start the 2021-22 season.
According to Mike Harrington, GM Kevyn Adams may be pondering multiple kinds of deals.
Here's what we know as the situation drags on, and why Adams not being on the trip so far shouldn't be weird.
