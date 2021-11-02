[BN] Hockey: On Jack Eichel front, lots happening and nothing happening

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Sabre Metrics: From Travis Yost's first Sabre Metrics column of the season: "If you are a Sabres fan, the most encouraging part of this is the team would have been competitive in these games even with league-average goaltending. They are right around break even in net shots and expected goals, which indicates the run of play in these games is balanced." Here's an analytical look at Buffalo's hot start and how a shift in the Atlantic division could impact the Sabres. Read more