[BN] Hockey: Observations: Winning streak ends as Alex Ovechkin nets shootout winner

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 26, 2022
Observations: Sabres' winning streak ends as Alex Ovechkin nets shootout winner for Caps
The Sabres had another strong game plan and went toe to toe with another Hall of Famer. Only this time the result was different.
Alexander Ovechkin got his 41st goal of the season – and 771st of his career – to tie the game with 3:13 left in the second period and then beat Dustin Tokarski on a neat backhand in the third round of a shootout.
"I think we battled the entire game. We just weren't sharp," said coach Don Granato. "We didn't have our 'A' game tonight."
The Sabres, no doubt, are still figuring out what exactly that 'A' game looks like.
They were denied their first four-game winning streak since November of 2018 and had won seven straight games when tied or leading through two periods.
Here are Mike Harrington's observations from the 4-3 shootout loss.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Eakin sparking OT wins as faceoff specialist: The Sabres have been turning to Cody Eakin to win late faceoffs. Eakin entered Friday's game tied for 15th in the NHL in faceoff percentage at a team-high 55.9%. Read more
Photos: Here's a photo gallery of the shootout loss in KeyBank Center. View photos
Samuelsson already a 'very important part of success': Mattias Samuelsson, a second round pick in 2018, has appeared in only 38 games with the Sabres, but the trust the team has in him was apparent when the Sabres were in Western Canada last week. Read more
NHL investigation: "The NHL said in court documents that it is continuing to investigate allegations made in a lawsuit filed by two former off-ice officials who allege they were fired for reporting a colleague who used racist and sexually charged language for years while working for the league." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Mock Draft II: Cornerback proves too tough to overlook for Bills at No. 25 Read more
NFL owners poised to approve $200M loan to help finance $1.4B stadium for Buffalo Bills Read more
Proposals to change NFL OT rules on table but called 'a big hill to climb' Read more
Colleges: Power of the Underdog: Tiny St. Peter's makes Elite 8 Read more
Mark Schmidt to remain St. Bonaventure's men's basketball coach Read more
High schools: 2022 boy's lacrosse players to watch Read more
Two-time All-WNY first-team soccer player Robert Woods, from Lew-Port, commits to Niagara Read more
Today in sports history: March 26
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.