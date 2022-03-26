 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Hockey: Observations: Winning streak ends as Alex Ovechkin nets shootout winner
[BN] Hockey: Observations: Winning streak ends as Alex Ovechkin nets shootout winner

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 26, 2022

Buffalo Sabres fall to the Washington Capitals in a shoot out

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) scores the game-winning goal in a shootout against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski (31).

Observations: Sabres' winning streak ends as Alex Ovechkin nets shootout winner for Caps

The Sabres had another strong game plan and went toe to toe with another Hall of Famer. Only this time the result was different. 

Alexander Ovechkin got his 41st goal of the season – and 771st of his career – to tie the game with 3:13 left in the second period and then beat Dustin Tokarski on a neat backhand in the third round of a shootout.

"I think we battled the entire game. We just weren't sharp," said coach Don Granato. "We didn't have our 'A' game tonight."

The Sabres, no doubt, are still figuring out what exactly that 'A' game looks like. 

They were denied their first four-game winning streak since November of 2018 and had won seven straight games when tied or leading through two periods.

Here are Mike Harrington's observations from the 4-3 shootout loss.

READ MORE

