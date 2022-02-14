[BN] Hockey: Observations: Skinner reaches 20-goal mark with 4 in Montreal

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Observations: Jeff Skinner reaches 20-goal mark with career-high 4 in Sabres' win

Jeff Skinner has reached the 20-goal mark eight times in his 12-year NHL career. He's scored 28 or more goals in five of those seasons.

He did something for the first time Sunday, scoring four goals in a game.

But true to form, the Sabres winger didn’t say much when asked about his four goals and five points during a 5-3 win Sunday in Montreal.

“It’s nice,” Skinner said. “Anytime you can contribute to the team’s success, it’s a good feeling. It’s why you play the game.”

Skinner is two seasons removed from a 40-goal effort in his first year in Buffalo. While four-goal games aren't necessarily what Sabres fans are looking for every night from the highly paid winger, he's certainly on a much better goals-per-game pace this season than he was the last two.

This was Skinner’s first hat trick since Oct. 20, 2018.