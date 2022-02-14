[BN] Hockey: Observations: Skinner reaches 20-goal mark with 4 in Montreal

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 14, 2022
Observations: Jeff Skinner reaches 20-goal mark with career-high 4 in Sabres' win
Jeff Skinner has reached the 20-goal mark eight times in his 12-year NHL career. He's scored 28 or more goals in five of those seasons.
He did something for the first time Sunday, scoring four goals in a game.
But true to form, the Sabres winger didn’t say much when asked about his four goals and five points during a 5-3 win Sunday in Montreal.
“It’s nice,” Skinner said. “Anytime you can contribute to the team’s success, it’s a good feeling. It’s why you play the game.”
Skinner is two seasons removed from a 40-goal effort in his first year in Buffalo. While four-goal games aren't necessarily what Sabres fans are looking for every night from the highly paid winger, he's certainly on a much better goals-per-game pace this season than he was the last two.
This was Skinner’s first hat trick since Oct. 20, 2018.
Mike Harrington has more on Skinner's big day, plus other observations from the win.
