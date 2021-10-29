[BN] Hockey: Observations: Sabres blow 3-0 lead, still score OT win

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 29, 2021
Observations: After blowing 3-0 lead, Sabres get Anderson an OT win on Asplund's goal
The Sabres opened their four-game trip out west late Thursday night feeling good about themselves after a 5-1 win over Tampa on home ice Monday brought them to a 4-1-1 record to start the season.
And it looked like 5-1-1 would come easy as they built a 3-0 lead by the second period Thursday in Anaheim. But then the Ducks punched back. That 3-0 was gone and Craig Anderson faced an onslaught while his teammates registered just one shot on goal in the third period.
Buffalo, however, showed its resiliency. The Sabres maintained possession for most of the extra session and pulled out a 4-3 win on Rasmus Asplund's tap-in with 43.9 seconds left.
Afterward, the Sabres credited Anderson for keeping them alive.
"He was huge. The win is on him," said Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons.
Here are Mike Harrington's observations from a trip-opening win in Anaheim.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Granato's thoughts on Quenneville turn to victim: Before he joined Ralph Krueger's staff in 2019, Don Granato's most recent coaching experience came in Chicago, as an assistant to Joel Quenneville and Jeremy Colliton for two seasons from 2017-2019. Asked about Quenneville's departure from Florida Thursday, Granato's thoughts turned to Kyle Beach. Read more
Eakin nears return: Cody Eakin, who was off to a solid start, missed his fourth straight game Thursday as the Sabres opened their four-game Western road trip. But he skated on the Honda Center ice and is nearing a return to the lineup. The Thursday notebook has more on Eakin, as well as notes on the Sabres facing another backup goalie, a homecoming and details on the road trip. Read more
Eichel turns 25, awaits resolution: Jack Eichel turned 25 years old Thursday. Instead of being weeks into his seventh NHL season, Eichel is still awaiting an artificial disk replacement that Sabres doctors won't approve. Meanwhile, not much is known about Eichel’s whereabouts since he failed a physical at the start of Sabres training camp last month. Lance Lysowski has the latest. Read more
How JJ Peterka got here: In case you missed it, here's Lance Lysowski's deep dive into how Sabres prospect JJ Peterka worked his way up from a smaller role to a go-to scorer in Germany’s top professional league and eventually to Rochester as a highly regarded prospect. Read more
Canes stay perfect: Frederik Andersen made 33 saves for his first shutout with Carolina, giving the Hurricanes their best six-game start in franchise history with a 3-0 win over Boston. Carolina is 6-0. Read more
Elsewhere in the Atlantic: Tampa improved to 4-3-1 on the back of Alex Killorn's two goals with a 5-1 win over Arizona. Read more
Jake Allen made 45 saves for Montreal in a shutout win in San Jose. Read more
Through seven games, the Sabres are in second place in the division and trail unbeaten Florida by 3 points. See standings
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Bills Mailbag: What's been going wrong in the red zone? Read more
PlayAction: Nonstop emphasis on takeaways pays off for Bills since 2017 Read more
Under Sean McDermott's approach, Bills aim to continue post-bye success Read more
Baseball: Bisons announce return of Star Wars Night as sales open for ticket packs and suites Read more
Cleveland Guardians roller derby team sues baseball club over name change Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure ranked No. 24 in coaches preseason basketball poll Read more
St. Bonaventure men's basketball unanimous pick to win Atlantic 10 Read more
Kevin Marks to rejoin UB football when it hosts Bowling Green Read more
High schools: HS roundup: Williamsville South, Iroquois field hockey to meet in Class B final Read more
A double serving of playoff action could be on tap for Will South's Max Voyer Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.