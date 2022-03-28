[BN] Hockey: Observations: Sabres battle back twice but fall in OT

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Power rankings: Three straight losses and a drop into the wild card meant a drop in Mike Harrington's latest power rankings for Tampa. Other than that, there's not a whole lot of movement in this week's rankings, despite a new team at the bottom. Read more

With support from afar, Dylan Cozens learning patience in Year 2 with Sabres: Lance Lysowski on Dylan Cozens: "His second season has been a real introduction to life in the NHL, packed with games against the 31 other teams in sold-out buildings. Equipped with untapped potential and a fiery competitiveness, Cozens has used his position on the ice and in the dressing room to be a catalyst for change in the organization. His work with the rest of the Sabres' young core and the team's experienced players has forged a familylike bond that's withstood their numerous encounters with adversity." Read more