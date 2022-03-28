[BN] Hockey: Observations: Sabres battle back twice but fall in OT

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 28, 2022
Observations: Sabres battle back twice but fall to Rangers in OT
A year ago, the Sabres didn't win a single game in March. Tonight, they play in Chicago with a 7-3-2 record this month. They're playing entertaining hockey, too.
That '2' in the overtime loss column was a '1' before Sunday, but the Sabres after battling back twice in regulation fell 5-4 in Madison Square Garden to the Rangers. They faced deficits of 2-0 and 4-3, but leads vs. this Sabres team have been harder to hold, the result of a new confidence being displayed by almost everyone on the roster.
Sunday marked a fifth straight overtime game for the Sabres, a first since 2010. Buffalo is 3-0-2 over that stretch.
"Maybe in some other circumstances, an immature team would kind of pack it in," Jeff Skinner said. "I think we did a good job of staying in it and in continuing to press for that next one."
Here are Mike Harrington's observations from the game.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Power rankings: Three straight losses and a drop into the wild card meant a drop in Mike Harrington's latest power rankings for Tampa. Other than that, there's not a whole lot of movement in this week's rankings, despite a new team at the bottom. Read more
With support from afar, Dylan Cozens learning patience in Year 2 with Sabres: Lance Lysowski on Dylan Cozens: "His second season has been a real introduction to life in the NHL, packed with games against the 31 other teams in sold-out buildings. Equipped with untapped potential and a fiery competitiveness, Cozens has used his position on the ice and in the dressing room to be a catalyst for change in the organization. His work with the rest of the Sabres' young core and the team's experienced players has forged a familylike bond that's withstood their numerous encounters with adversity." Read more
Penguins score 11: Pittsburgh continued its run of success and its run up the Metro standings by scoring 11 goals in a game for the first time since 1993. Read more
How colorblind NHL players see the game: “I told the trainers to put me in white every time so I can tell what line I’m on,” Tyson Jost said. “But you know your linemates and stuff, so it’s not that big of a deal. … I know we’re burgundy, but I don’t really know what that looks like, I guess.” Read more
