[BN] Hockey: Observations: Sabres allow 4 goals in second period of 6-1 loss

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 8, 2022

Observations: Sabres fall apart, allow 4 goals in second period of 6-1 loss

These probably aren't games Buffalo Sabres fans expect their team to win, but the blunders and the collapses and the stretches of poor play are worthy of their boos.

A team that has Stanley Cup aspirations came to Buffalo on Monday, brought former Sabres forward Sam Reinhart with them, and scored four second-period goals en route to a 6-1 win at KeyBank Center.

"Obviously they’ve got a ton of skill. ... We just couldn’t stop the breakdowns from happening," alternate captain Kyle Okposo said.

The Sabres have scored one goal in their last two games and have been outscored 13-2 in their last five periods against Florida.