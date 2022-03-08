[BN] Hockey: Observations: Sabres allow 4 goals in second period of 6-1 loss

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 8, 2022
Observations: Sabres fall apart, allow 4 goals in second period of 6-1 loss
These probably aren't games Buffalo Sabres fans expect their team to win, but the blunders and the collapses and the stretches of poor play are worthy of their boos.
A team that has Stanley Cup aspirations came to Buffalo on Monday, brought former Sabres forward Sam Reinhart with them, and scored four second-period goals en route to a 6-1 win at KeyBank Center.
"Obviously they’ve got a ton of skill. ... We just couldn’t stop the breakdowns from happening," alternate captain Kyle Okposo said.
The Sabres have scored one goal in their last two games and have been outscored 13-2 in their last five periods against Florida.
Lance Lysowski has the story and observations from the loss.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Roster crunch coming? Sabres fans want Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka playing games at the NHL level and not the AHL, but the challenge is finding roster spots for them. Entering Monday, the Buffalo Sabres had the maximum 23 players on their active roster. Three on injured reserve are close to returning. Read more
Reinhart returns: “These are the moments you want to be, you know, competitive,” Sam Reinhart said. “I'm learning, I'm really embracing the challenge and the opportunity and having fun with it.” Read more
Photos: Don't miss James P. McCoy's photo gallery from the 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. View photos
Eichel's return not on MSG: Jack Eichel's return to Buffalo is expected to attract the highest attendance of the season. For those planning to watch on TV, here's a warning: the game is one of several Buffalo Sabres games taken from MSG to be part of the exclusive streaming package of the league’s national ESPN+ and Hulu lineup of games. Read more
New-look postseason: The NHL revealed new branding for its postseason Monday. ESPN's Greg Wyshynski has the details. Read more
NHL severs communications with KHL: From The Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli: "On Monday, the NHL provided formal notice to Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League that they have suspended operation of their Memorandum of Understanding, officially severing communication between the two leagues as a result of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine." Read more
