 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Hockey: Observations: Sabres allow 4 goals in second period of 6-1 loss
0 comments

[BN] Hockey: Observations: Sabres allow 4 goals in second period of 6-1 loss

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 8, 2022

Buffalo Sabres host the Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers left winger Carter Verhaeghe (23) scores a goal against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) in the second period.

Observations: Sabres fall apart, allow 4 goals in second period of 6-1 loss

These probably aren't games Buffalo Sabres fans expect their team to win, but the blunders and the collapses and the stretches of poor play are worthy of their boos.

A team that has Stanley Cup aspirations came to Buffalo on Monday, brought former Sabres forward Sam Reinhart with them, and scored four second-period goals en route to a 6-1 win at KeyBank Center.

"Obviously they’ve got a ton of skill. ... We just couldn’t stop the breakdowns from happening," alternate captain Kyle Okposo said.

The Sabres have scored one goal in their last two games and have been outscored 13-2 in their last five periods against Florida.

Lance Lysowski has the story and observations from the loss.

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Roster crunch coming? Sabres fans want Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka playing games at the NHL level and not the AHL, but the challenge is finding roster spots for them. Entering Monday, the Buffalo Sabres had the maximum 23 players on their active roster. Three on injured reserve are close to returning. Read more

Reinhart returns: “These are the moments you want to be, you know, competitive,” Sam Reinhart said. “I'm learning, I'm really embracing the challenge and the opportunity and having fun with it.” Read more

Photos: Don't miss James P. McCoy's photo gallery from the 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. View photos

Eichel's return not on MSG: Jack Eichel's return to Buffalo is expected to attract the highest attendance of the season. For those planning to watch on TV, here's a warning: the game is one of several Buffalo Sabres games taken from MSG to be part of the exclusive streaming package of the league’s national ESPN+ and Hulu lineup of games. Read more

New-look postseason: The NHL revealed new branding for its postseason Monday. ESPN's Greg Wyshynski has the details. Read more

NHL severs communications with KHL: From The Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli: "On Monday, the NHL provided formal notice to Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League that they have suspended operation of their Memorandum of Understanding, officially severing communication between the two leagues as a result of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Buffalo Bills: Mock Draft I: Bills take advantage of rare opportunity to add potential game-breaking threat Read more

NFL could provide $150M, Pegulas at least $200M to build stadium for Buffalo Bills Read more

Colleges: Niagara's Angel Parker, Marcus Hammond earn first-team All-MAAC basketball honors Read more

High schools: Falconer's Devin Austin wins state title in long jump, despite calf injury Read more

Allegany-Limestone vs. Olean, Amherst vs. Niagara-Wheatfield headline Class B, Class A title games Read more

Championship weekend: Your guide to two packed days of WNY high school sports Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News