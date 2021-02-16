[BN] Hockey: No fresh start, just more of the same for Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 16, 2021
Mike Harrington: No fresh start and more of the same for Sabres
There was no fresh start for the Sabres following their league-mandated pause following an outbreak of the coronavirus.
Their top forwards didn't miraculously flip a switch and start producing the way they're supposed to.
To be fair, the Sabres did some decent things out there on home ice Monday night during their 3-1 loss to the visiting Islanders. They were in the offensive zone a lot during the first two periods. Their power play looked solid.
But, as Mike Harrington wrote in his column: "The Sabres still do just enough to stub their toes, and it makes a difference on a nightly basis because there are too many good teams in the East Division."
They had no shots on goal in the third period.
So ... instead of a fresh start following the pause, it seemed like just more of the same.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Observations: The Sabres showed off their dynamic power play. But their stars again didn't play well, and Ralph Krueger's new lines didn't make a difference. "We definitely have an expectation of being able to produce three to four goals a game, at minimum, with our group." Lance Lysowski has more in his observations story following the loss. Read more
In photos: Here's how it looked inside KeyBank Center. View photos
McCabe, Montour, Rieder return: Tobias Rieder, Jake McCabe and Brandon Montour all dealt with Covid-19 symptoms during their time away from the team. But they returned to the ice Monday as the Sabres are inching toward getting healthy and free from the protocols. Read more
Why it's time to worry about the middle six: From Travis Yost's latest Sabre Metrics column: "Yes, Buffalo’s top line hasn’t lit the world on fire offensively, either, but most of the concerns with the top line are driven by shooting percentage." It's the second and third lines that should be more concerning for Sabres fans. Read more
Sens roar back: The Maple Leafs led Ottawa, 5-1, late in the second period. They lost in overtime. “We definitely blew this one," Auston Matthews said. Read more
Stars-Preds postponed: From the Dallas Morning News: "The Stars postponed their game on Monday night against Nashville at the request of Mayor Eric Johnson due to rolling power outages in North Texas." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Bills position series: Beyond Tre'Davious White, no sure thing at cornerback. Read more
Bills would have many options for fitting J.J. Watt under salary cap. Read more
Colleges: UB men's basketball game at Eastern Michigan postponed by Covid issues. Read more
Big 4 basketball teams face schedule disparities as conference tournaments near. Read more
Willie Lightfoot considering five colleges, including UB. Read more
