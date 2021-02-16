[BN] Hockey: No fresh start, just more of the same for Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 16, 2021

Mike Harrington: No fresh start and more of the same for Sabres

There was no fresh start for the Sabres following their league-mandated pause following an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Their top forwards didn't miraculously flip a switch and start producing the way they're supposed to.

To be fair, the Sabres did some decent things out there on home ice Monday night during their 3-1 loss to the visiting Islanders. They were in the offensive zone a lot during the first two periods. Their power play looked solid.

But, as Mike Harrington wrote in his column: "The Sabres still do just enough to stub their toes, and it makes a difference on a nightly basis because there are too many good teams in the East Division."

They had no shots on goal in the third period.