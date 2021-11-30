[BN] Hockey: Murray's first NHL goal a bright spot in dismal loss

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 30, 2021

Observations: Brett Murray's first NHL goal a bright spot in dismal loss to Kraken

For the second time in less than four weeks, the expansion Seattle Kraken made the Buffalo Sabres look like the team trying to find its way in its first season playing together.

And like the Nov. 4 game out in the northwest, there weren't many positives to take away from Monday night's 7-4 loss inside KeyBank Center in front of 10,000 people on Hockey Fights Cancer night.

There was a feel-good moment, however. Brett Murray scored his first NHL goal, knocking the puck in off the back boards at 1:53 of the second period to cut Buffalo's deficit to 3-1.

Seattle scored the first two goals and led the whole way, winning for the fourth time in five games.

The Sabres, meanwhile, fell to 8-11-3 and are 1-5-1 in their last seven.