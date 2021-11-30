 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Hockey: Murray's first NHL goal a bright spot in dismal loss
0 comments

[BN] Hockey: Murray's first NHL goal a bright spot in dismal loss

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 30, 2021

Buffalo Sabres 4, Seattle Kraken 7 (copy)

Sabres left winger Brett Murray (57) waits for a pass in front of Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger (60) in the third period.

Observations: Brett Murray's first NHL goal a bright spot in dismal loss to Kraken

For the second time in less than four weeks, the expansion Seattle Kraken made the Buffalo Sabres look like the team trying to find its way in its first season playing together.

And like the Nov. 4 game out in the northwest, there weren't many positives to take away from Monday night's 7-4 loss inside KeyBank Center in front of 10,000 people on Hockey Fights Cancer night.

There was a feel-good moment, however. Brett Murray scored his first NHL goal, knocking the puck in off the back boards at 1:53 of the second period to cut Buffalo's deficit to 3-1. 

Seattle scored the first two goals and led the whole way, winning for the fourth time in five games.

The Sabres, meanwhile, fell to 8-11-3 and are 1-5-1 in their last seven.

Here are Mike Harrington's observations from the latest loss.

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Notebook: Alex Tuch hits practice ice: Tuch is watching games to learn Don Granato's system. He's been spending time around his new teammates to try to get to know them. Tuch, who grew up outside of Syracuse, sounds like someone that wants to be here for a while. Monday's notebook leads with Tuch and has the latest on Casey Mittelstadt's return. Read more

Photos: Here's a photo gallery from inside KeyBank Center, where the Sabres lost but Hockey Fights Cancer night was celebrated. View photos

Cammi Granato reflects on brother Don: In case you missed it yesterday, Mike Harrington wrote about the friendly sibling rivalry brought together by the Kraken and Sabres. "Of course, we want our teams to win, but it goes deeper than that, right? I root for Don and my family." Read more

Penguins sold: The Pittsburgh Penguins and Fenway Sports Group entered an agreement Monday on a sale. The Fenway Sports Group now has controlling interest in the Penguins, pending approval by the NHL's board of governors. Read more

Marchand suspended: Bruins forward Brad Marchand was suspended for three games Monday for slew-footing Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during Boston's 3-2 victory Sunday. Read more

Hockey ops in Montreal a two-man job: “I strongly believe that this organization needs a fresh start,” owner Geoff Molson said Monday. “At this stage, a fresh start is not so much at the team level, but rather at the management level.” Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bills: Bills roundtable: White's injury, biggest concern, surprise contributor, Allen passing record Read more

Erik Brady: Pete Metzelaars, best tight end in Bills history, is a big fan of Dawson Knox Read more

Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Bills fans: 'They definitely don't like me' Read more

Colleges: UB basketball routs Point Park, but can cement identity against St. Bonaventure Read more

St. Bonaventure drops out of Associated Press men's basketball Top 25 poll Read more

High schools: Iona Prep grabs big lead and beats St. Francis in state Catholic title game Read more

Bennett crushes Cicero-North Syracuse, reaches Class AA state football final Read more

Today in sports history: Nov. 30

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News