[BN] Hockey: Murray's first NHL goal a bright spot in dismal loss

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 30, 2021
Observations: Brett Murray's first NHL goal a bright spot in dismal loss to Kraken
For the second time in less than four weeks, the expansion Seattle Kraken made the Buffalo Sabres look like the team trying to find its way in its first season playing together.
And like the Nov. 4 game out in the northwest, there weren't many positives to take away from Monday night's 7-4 loss inside KeyBank Center in front of 10,000 people on Hockey Fights Cancer night.
There was a feel-good moment, however. Brett Murray scored his first NHL goal, knocking the puck in off the back boards at 1:53 of the second period to cut Buffalo's deficit to 3-1.
Seattle scored the first two goals and led the whole way, winning for the fourth time in five games.
The Sabres, meanwhile, fell to 8-11-3 and are 1-5-1 in their last seven.
Here are Mike Harrington's observations from the latest loss.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Notebook: Alex Tuch hits practice ice: Tuch is watching games to learn Don Granato's system. He's been spending time around his new teammates to try to get to know them. Tuch, who grew up outside of Syracuse, sounds like someone that wants to be here for a while. Monday's notebook leads with Tuch and has the latest on Casey Mittelstadt's return. Read more
Photos: Here's a photo gallery from inside KeyBank Center, where the Sabres lost but Hockey Fights Cancer night was celebrated. View photos
Cammi Granato reflects on brother Don: In case you missed it yesterday, Mike Harrington wrote about the friendly sibling rivalry brought together by the Kraken and Sabres. "Of course, we want our teams to win, but it goes deeper than that, right? I root for Don and my family." Read more
Penguins sold: The Pittsburgh Penguins and Fenway Sports Group entered an agreement Monday on a sale. The Fenway Sports Group now has controlling interest in the Penguins, pending approval by the NHL's board of governors. Read more
Marchand suspended: Bruins forward Brad Marchand was suspended for three games Monday for slew-footing Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during Boston's 3-2 victory Sunday. Read more
Hockey ops in Montreal a two-man job: “I strongly believe that this organization needs a fresh start,” owner Geoff Molson said Monday. “At this stage, a fresh start is not so much at the team level, but rather at the management level.” Read more
