[BN] Hockey: Miller memories abound after retirement announcement

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 2, 2021
Inside the NHL: Ryan Miller memories abound after retirement announcement
Mike Harrington isn't surprised at all that Ryan Miller, who will retire from the NHL in a matter of days, wants to get himself into hockey management.
"He's a perfect candidate to work at the team or even the league level," Harrington wrote. "No competition committee should ever be held without first inviting him to serve on it."
Miller's locker stall was the place to be in the post-lockout years.
"I loved hearing him riff on the state of the game, be it rules, injuries or equipment," Harrington wrote.
With that in mind, Harrington shared seven of his favorite Miller memories, including the infamous "he's a piece of bleep" news conference after getting plowed by Milan Lucic.
Here's this week's Inside the NHL column, which leads with Miller and has thoughts on the league's departure from NBC and some news and notes from around the league.
'Really tough day': Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen suffered what sources say is an injury to his left ankle after gliding to the left post. “That’s added on to the tough day,” a somber interim coach Don Granato said afterward. The Sabres got bullied in Boston, and the injury to UPL only made matters worse. Here's Lance Lysowski's story from TD Garden. Read more
Wraparound: Buffalo has lost seven of its last nine games and owns a 1-9-1 record in the past 11 matchups against the Bruins. Here's a recap of how the latest loss played out. "The goals came from sort of self-inflicted mistakes and we just weren’t on our game," Riley Sheahan said. Read more
Power rankings: The top five teams remained the same, but the order changed. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, made a nice jump in Mike Harrington's latest NHL power rankings. Read more
More Miller: Ryan Miller made 23 saves to win the final home start of his 18-year NHL career, and the Anaheim Ducks snapped their 23-game streak without a home regulation victory Saturday night. Read more
Penguins rise to the top: With captain Sidney Crosby inching into the MVP discussion, the Penguins have won 16 of 23 games and are back in first place in the East Division. Read more
