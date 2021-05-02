[BN] Hockey: Miller memories abound after retirement announcement

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Inside the NHL: Ryan Miller memories abound after retirement announcement

Mike Harrington isn't surprised at all that Ryan Miller, who will retire from the NHL in a matter of days, wants to get himself into hockey management.

"He's a perfect candidate to work at the team or even the league level," Harrington wrote. "No competition committee should ever be held without first inviting him to serve on it."

Miller's locker stall was the place to be in the post-lockout years.

"I loved hearing him riff on the state of the game, be it rules, injuries or equipment," Harrington wrote.

With that in mind, Harrington shared seven of his favorite Miller memories, including the infamous "he's a piece of bleep" news conference after getting plowed by Milan Lucic.