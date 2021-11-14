 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Hockey: Mike Harrington: Even with small crowd, it was good old-fashioned Sabres-Leafs chaos
0 comments

[BN] Hockey: Mike Harrington: Even with small crowd, it was good old-fashioned Sabres-Leafs chaos

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Nov. 14, 2021

Sabres Leafs third

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell (80) lets in the game-winning goal with 11 seconds left in regulation during the third period at KeyBank Center, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Mike Harrington: Even with small crowd, it was good old-fashioned Sabres-Leafs chaos

The Toronto Maple Leafs returned to KeyBank Center for the first time since February 2020 on Saturday night.

Though the Sabres lost to the Maple Leafs 5-4, Buffalo News sports reporter Mike Harrington wrote that it was still good to have the Sabres' rivals back in Buffalo.

"It was a ragged, loose Sabres-Leafs game full of wild highs and lows. The Sabres were in 3-1 and 4-2 holes and battled back to tie and create good old-fashioned Buffalo-Toronto chaos the rest of the way," Harrington writes.

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Observations: Sabres erase 2-goal deficit but late mistake spoils comeback attempt: Defenseman Morgan Rielly scored the game-winning goal with 12 seconds remaining on a screened Aaron Dell to spoil the comeback attempt and give the Maple Leafs a 5-4 victory over the Sabres. Read more

Photos: Buffalo Sabres fall to Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4: Don't miss Derek Gee's gallery of the action Saturday night. See photos

Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings: Mike Harrington provides his latest NHL power rankings. Read more

NHL eyeing skills events on Las Vegas Strip: ESPN's Greg Wyshynski reports that a league source says the NHL is discussing with Las Vegas officials the possibility of holding some events outdoors on the famed Strip during All-Star weekend. Read more

Ottawa adds three more players to Covid-19 list: ESPN reports that the Ottawa Senators added forward Alex Formenton, goalie Matt Murray and defenseman Nikita Zaitsev to the Covid-19 list. They now have nine players in Covid-19 protocol. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bills: Midseason Report Card: Grading Bills' key offensive contributors through the first half Read more

The Buffalo Bills travel to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets at 1 p.m. Sunday. Catch all of our pregame coverage here. Read more

Bill Hilts Jr.: Casting and blasting with veterans and HAVA Read more

High schools: High school sports roundup: The latest news as the postseason rolls on Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News