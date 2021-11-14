[BN] Hockey: Mike Harrington: Even with small crowd, it was good old-fashioned Sabres-Leafs chaos

Nov. 14, 2021
Mike Harrington: Even with small crowd, it was good old-fashioned Sabres-Leafs chaos
The Toronto Maple Leafs returned to KeyBank Center for the first time since February 2020 on Saturday night.
Though the Sabres lost to the Maple Leafs 5-4, Buffalo News sports reporter Mike Harrington wrote that it was still good to have the Sabres' rivals back in Buffalo.
"It was a ragged, loose Sabres-Leafs game full of wild highs and lows. The Sabres were in 3-1 and 4-2 holes and battled back to tie and create good old-fashioned Buffalo-Toronto chaos the rest of the way," Harrington writes.
