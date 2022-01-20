[BN] Hockey: Mattias Samuelsson posts big ice time in win over Sens

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sabres Notebook: Mattias Samuelsson posts big ice time in win over Sens

Twenty-one-year-old defenseman Mattias Samuelsson played just his second NHL game with the Sabres Tuesday night in Ottawa.

It's probably more a sign of the Sabres than a sign of Samuelsson, but the No. 32 pick in the 2018 draft led the Sabres by playing 22:01 in the 3-1 victory over the Senators.

He had played 18:32 in Monday's overtime loss to Detroit, his first game after his recall from Rochester.

"There's good reason to put trust in him," Sabres coach Don Granato said after the game. "He was good. You see the size, the strength and athleticism. He's an intelligent player that makes good reads. He makes the game look simple."