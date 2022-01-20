 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Hockey: Mattias Samuelsson posts big ice time in win over Sens
[BN] Hockey: Mattias Samuelsson posts big ice time in win over Sens

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 20, 2022

Sabres Senators Hockey

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson collides with Ottawa Senators left wing Austin Watson along the boards during the third period Tuesday in Ottawa.

Sabres Notebook: Mattias Samuelsson posts big ice time in win over Sens

Twenty-one-year-old defenseman Mattias Samuelsson played just his second NHL game with the Sabres Tuesday night in Ottawa.

It's probably more a sign of the Sabres than a sign of Samuelsson, but the No. 32 pick in the 2018 draft led the Sabres by playing 22:01 in the 3-1 victory over the Senators.

He had played 18:32 in Monday's overtime loss to Detroit, his first game after his recall from Rochester.

"There's good reason to put trust in him," Sabres coach Don Granato said after the game. "He was good. You see the size, the strength and athleticism. He's an intelligent player that makes good reads. He makes the game look simple."

Mike Harrington's notebook from Wednesday, a mandated day off for the Sabres, leads with more on Samuelsson and has (a lack of) injury updates, and Rochester coach Seth Appert on Michael Houser.

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Schedule revisions: Seven games have been added to the Buffalo Sabres' schedule in February, according to a comprehensive revision of the 2021-22 NHL slate announced Wednesday by the league. Read more

Tuesday coverage: In case you missed our coverage from Tuesday night's win over Ottawa, here are Mike Harrington's observations from Michael Houser's 43-save performance. Read more

Eichel's return is not so close: Jack Eichel's return to the Vegas Golden Knights is still weeks away. "It's going to be at least a month or two months before he plays," coach Peter DeBoer said Wednesday. Read more

Rangers take over first place: "With a Madison Square Garden crowd at a playoff pitch, the Rangers rallied from a 2-0 and a 3-1 deficit in the first period to improve to 26-10-4, pulling ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Metropolitan Division." Read more

Stars' young goalie struggling: Jake Oettinger, 23, is going through a slump. Will the Stars go back to him tonight? Read more

Willie O'Ree awarded Congressional medal: "There are no words to describe how special the last few days have been, with the Boston Bruins retiring my number and U.S. Congress voting for this amazing recognition," he said. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

