[BN] Hockey: Malcolm Subban is eager to help the Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 4, 2021

With opportunity to seize starting role, Malcolm Subban eager to help Sabres

The drive from Rockford, Ill., to Grand Rapids, Mich., is more than four hours long and covers some 270 miles.

Malcolm Subban was on a bus, traveling that route with his Rockford teammates when he learned he was heading to Buffalo – err, Raleigh, N.C., to join his new teammates.

With the move came the chance to jump from the AHL to the NHL, and he now has a serious chance of earning some extended starting time.

The fit works, too. The Sabres offer Subban a chance to reunite with five former teammates – Alex Tuch, Colin Miller, Cody Eakin, Drake Caggiula and Vinnie Hinostroza.

Subban landed in the AHL after Chicago acquired Marc-Andre Fleury in July.