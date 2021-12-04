 Skip to main content
[BN] Hockey: Malcolm Subban is eager to help the Sabres
  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 4, 2021

Blackhawks Hurricanes Hockey

Malcolm Subban appeared in 82 NHL games before his trade to the Sabres.

With opportunity to seize starting role, Malcolm Subban eager to help Sabres

The drive from Rockford, Ill., to Grand Rapids, Mich., is more than four hours long and covers some 270 miles.

Malcolm Subban was on a bus, traveling that route with his Rockford teammates when he learned he was heading to Buffalo – err, Raleigh, N.C., to join his new teammates.

With the move came the chance to jump from the AHL to the NHL, and he now has a serious chance of earning some extended starting time.

The fit works, too. The Sabres offer Subban a chance to reunite with five former teammates – Alex Tuch, Colin Miller, Cody Eakin, Drake Caggiula and Vinnie Hinostroza.

Subban landed in the AHL after Chicago acquired Marc-Andre Fleury in July. 

Lance Lysowski has the story from Raleigh on Subban's latest chance to make an impression in the NHL.

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Practice report: With Kyle Okposo and Mark Pysyk out for maintenance days, the Sabres' lines and pairings were shuffled a bit. Don Granato also made it sound like Subban will be starting in net tonight. Here's Lance Lysowski's report from practice Friday in Raleigh. Read more

Here come the Hurricanes: Carolina has lost 5 of 6, but the team is upbeat and focused on improving, the News and Observer reported. “Yeah, things haven’t gone our way but they played really hard and certainly well enough to win all these games we’ve lost,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said. Read more

Speaking of Brind’Amour, the coach was fined $25,000 this week for inappropriate conduct during a Sunday game vs. Washington. Read more

Thursday observations: In case you missed it, the goalie situation loomed large over another brutal loss in Florida for the Sabres. Read more

Former Sabres forward Sam Reinhart was excited to play against his old team, so he went out and tallied four points in Florida's 7-4 win over Buffalo. Here's what he had to say about facing the Sabres. Read more

Awards watch: Who are the leading candidates for the major NHL awards? Read more

Wayne the Rookie: Wayne Gretzky is the newcomer analyst on TNT's hockey studio show. From The New York Times: "Turner Sports, new to hockey, wants to give U.S. fans a better viewing experience, using faster cuts and better camera angles, similar to the TV presentation in Canada." Read more

Eichel on the ice: Jack Eichel is back on the ice skating after his neck surgery. Read more

Today in sports history: Dec. 4

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

