[BN] Hockey: Malcolm Subban is eager to help the Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 4, 2021
With opportunity to seize starting role, Malcolm Subban eager to help Sabres
The drive from Rockford, Ill., to Grand Rapids, Mich., is more than four hours long and covers some 270 miles.
Malcolm Subban was on a bus, traveling that route with his Rockford teammates when he learned he was heading to Buffalo – err, Raleigh, N.C., to join his new teammates.
With the move came the chance to jump from the AHL to the NHL, and he now has a serious chance of earning some extended starting time.
The fit works, too. The Sabres offer Subban a chance to reunite with five former teammates – Alex Tuch, Colin Miller, Cody Eakin, Drake Caggiula and Vinnie Hinostroza.
Subban landed in the AHL after Chicago acquired Marc-Andre Fleury in July.
Lance Lysowski has the story from Raleigh on Subban's latest chance to make an impression in the NHL.
Practice report: With Kyle Okposo and Mark Pysyk out for maintenance days, the Sabres' lines and pairings were shuffled a bit. Don Granato also made it sound like Subban will be starting in net tonight. Here's Lance Lysowski's report from practice Friday in Raleigh. Read more
Here come the Hurricanes: Carolina has lost 5 of 6, but the team is upbeat and focused on improving, the News and Observer reported. “Yeah, things haven’t gone our way but they played really hard and certainly well enough to win all these games we’ve lost,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said. Read more
Speaking of Brind’Amour, the coach was fined $25,000 this week for inappropriate conduct during a Sunday game vs. Washington. Read more
Thursday observations: In case you missed it, the goalie situation loomed large over another brutal loss in Florida for the Sabres. Read more
Former Sabres forward Sam Reinhart was excited to play against his old team, so he went out and tallied four points in Florida's 7-4 win over Buffalo. Here's what he had to say about facing the Sabres. Read more
Awards watch: Who are the leading candidates for the major NHL awards? Read more
Wayne the Rookie: Wayne Gretzky is the newcomer analyst on TNT's hockey studio show. From The New York Times: "Turner Sports, new to hockey, wants to give U.S. fans a better viewing experience, using faster cuts and better camera angles, similar to the TV presentation in Canada." Read more
Eichel on the ice: Jack Eichel is back on the ice skating after his neck surgery. Read more
