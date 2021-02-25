[BN] Hockey: Mailbag: What's in Taylor Hall's future?

Observations: In case you missed any coverage from Wednesday night's game... "With every chance to go feel sorry for themselves in the finale of a road trip, the Sabres refused to wilt to everything going on around them," Mike Harrington wrote. Read more

Around the East: Playing in his first game after a 14-day quarantine period, Philly captain Claude Giroux led the host Flyers over the Rangers. Read more

The Flyers-Rangers game was the only East Division game in play Wednesday night.

The Sabres and Devils remain tied in last place.

Scouting the Devils: For the third time in four games, the Sabres and Devils will meet again Thursday night. By now, the teams know each other well. Here's the NHL.com preview ahead of tonight's matchup. Read more