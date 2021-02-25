[BN] Hockey: Mailbag: What's in Taylor Hall's future?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 25, 2021
Sabres Mailbag: Taylor Hall's future, Jeff Skinner's benching and what's the plan?
There is little chance the Sabres can afford to be paying Jack Eichel, Taylor Hall and Jeff Skinner, a fact that is even more frustrating to read this week as Skinner has been a healthy scratch.
But those other two aren't the only reasons why signing Hall long-term will be difficult. Younger players like Rasmus Dahlin and Sam Reinhart are going to be due for extensions.
And then there's the Ralph Krueger factor. If one of the main reasons Hall is here is because of his relationship with Krueger, what happens if the Sabres' coach gets fired?
Lance Lysowski was asked in this week's mailbag what his gut feeling was on the Hall situation, whether there are actual Eichel rumors, where the Sabres should line up Dylan Cozens, and much more.
