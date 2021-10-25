[BN] Hockey: Mailbag: What can Kevyn Adams acquire for Jack Eichel?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Oct. 25, 2021
Sabres Mailbag: What can GM Kevyn Adams acquire for Jack Eichel?
Mike Harrington wrote this weekend about the ongoing Eichel predicament.
"Teams interested in Eichel are fairly confident he can again be an elite player in the NHL. The issue is the money," he wrote.
Nearly six months have gone by since the former Sabres captain and face of the franchise revealed to the public that he and the team were at odds over treatment for the herniated disk in his neck.
A lot has happened since then. Eichel has a new agent and is no longer the captain of the Sabres.
But it doesn't feel as though we're any closer to a trade resolution and Eichel's still waiting to get a surgery.
Still, it's naturally the hottest topic for Sabres fans. How could anything else be? The future of the organization is sort of tied to what happens.
For a mailbag this week, there was no shortage of questions about Eichel. Will he net the Sabres an impact scorer? How will the no-movement or no-trade clauses play out? Will the Sabres alter their trade demands?
Lance Lysowski answered those questions, and some non-Eichel questions, in the mailbag.
Saturday observations: Dustin Tokarski was dominant at times Saturday night in Newark, but his teammates couldn't do enough to earn the Sabres two points. In case you missed it, Lance Lysowski has more on Tokarski's big night and other observations from the loss. Read more
Notebook: Dan Girardi remains around the team despite holding the title of development coach. Saturday's notebook has more on Girardi's presence. Read more
Bills, Sabres 'mistakenly' donate items to GOP candidate: From Stephen T. Watson: "The Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres now say they blundered in making in-kind donations – signed photos of Josh Allen and Jordan Poyer and an autographed Kyle Okposo hockey puck – to the campaign of Stephen R. Brown, a Republican Town Board candidate." How did that happen? Read more
And they're off: The Seattle Kraken began their franchise's first season on a road trip. But they finally opened up their new arena Saturday night, when an "electric" atmosphere at Climate Pledge Arena welcomed the newest NHL team home. Read more
From GeekWire: Amazon’s cashierless technology made its debut this week inside the new Climate Pledge Arena Read more
Tracking Tampa: The Lightning come to Buffalo tonight fresh off of a home shootout loss in which they could never recover from a slow start in time to earn a second point. Read more
Tampa moved to 2-2-1 to start the season and is fourth in the Atlantic Division, while Buffalo and Detroit are tied for second behind undefeated Florida.
Nikita Kucherov is out indefinitely again with a lower body injury. The Lightning have dealt with this in the past. What will they do now? Read more
