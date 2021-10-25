[BN] Hockey: Mailbag: What can Kevyn Adams acquire for Jack Eichel?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 25, 2021

Sabres Mailbag: What can GM Kevyn Adams acquire for Jack Eichel?

Mike Harrington wrote this weekend about the ongoing Eichel predicament.

"Teams interested in Eichel are fairly confident he can again be an elite player in the NHL. The issue is the money," he wrote.

Nearly six months have gone by since the former Sabres captain and face of the franchise revealed to the public that he and the team were at odds over treatment for the herniated disk in his neck.

A lot has happened since then. Eichel has a new agent and is no longer the captain of the Sabres.

But it doesn't feel as though we're any closer to a trade resolution and Eichel's still waiting to get a surgery.

Still, it's naturally the hottest topic for Sabres fans. How could anything else be? The future of the organization is sort of tied to what happens.