[BN] Hockey: Mailbag: Is Don Granato behind the Sabres' turnaround?

May 3, 2021
Sabres Mailbag: Is Don Granato the primary reason behind the turnaround?
A change of scenery sometimes does the trick. So, too, can the voice of a new leader.
It's no secret that the Sabres, despite being 7-13-3, have played better hockey in the 23 games since Don Granato took over for Ralph Krueger. To be fair, the bar was pretty low after Krueger had the Sabres at 6-18-4 in 28 games.
Under Granato, the Sabres are more exciting offensively and they play with more drive.
Part of that might be because there are young players tying to showcase their abilities for their futures. But how much credit should we be giving to Granato?
Mike Harrington wrote a few weeks ago about Granato's inspiring start and how he may have been earning the right to have the "interim" removed from his title.
But back to the present, should Granato get more credit?
In the latest Sabres' mailbag, Lance Lysowski answers the above, as well as why the Sabres should do a coaching search, the cost of Sam Reinhart, hockey ops hires and much more.
