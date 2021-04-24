[BN] Hockey: Luukkonen's debut victory a silver lining moment

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 24, 2021
Luukkonen's debut victory is a silver lining moment for a tough Sabres season
Moments of happiness have been infrequent during this miserable hockey season in Buffalo.
The Sabres went on a historic losing streak. They fired their coach. Their captain and best player got injured and needed surgery. They will complete another season without reaching the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season.
However, Sabres fans, and, of course, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will always have Friday night, when the soon-to-be 23-year-old goalie made his NHL debut and beat a darn good Bruins team in the process.
But there's also this fact, as Mike Harrington pointed out: "If Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark were both healthy, Luukkonen would have been in Blue Cross Arena facing the Utica Comets on Friday night. So this was absolutely a silver lining moment in a tough season."
Luukkonen looked in control for most of the night. He made 28 straight saves in one stretch before the Bruins suddenly cut a 5-1 lead to 5-4 late in the third.
The Sabres, however, hung on. And for once during this season, a real sign of hope for the future emerged.
Here's Harrington's column.
Luukkonen's latest chapter: The Sabres drafted him 54th overall in 2017. He led Finland to gold at the World Juniors in 2019. But a few months later, the goalie went through a double-hip surgery. Friday night was just another step on his journey to the league. From Lance Lysowski: "This introduction to the NHL was a confidence-inducing moment for a goalie whose journey to Buffalo prepared him for the chaos he encountered in his debut." Read more
Wraparound: Luukkonen allowed a goal on his first shot after Steven Kampfer skated in alone down the slot. But the Sabres, led by Sam Reinhart's hat trick, ended their 10-game losing streak to the Bruins. Here's The Wraparound with a recap. Read more
Photos: Relive Luukkonen's debut and the Sabres' victory through the lens of News photojournalist James P. McCoy. View photos
1,600: On Saturday, Zdeno Chara is expected to become the 13th player in league history to skate in 1,600 regular-season games. “He’s like a machine,” longtime Bruins coach Claude Julien said. Read more
Kraken sued: From the Seattle Times: A Seattle punk rock bar is suing the city’s new NHL hockey team for $3.5 million, alleging the team's name choice risks irreparably harming its brand. Read more
