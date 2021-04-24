[BN] Hockey: Luukkonen's debut victory a silver lining moment

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Luukkonen's debut victory is a silver lining moment for a tough Sabres season

Moments of happiness have been infrequent during this miserable hockey season in Buffalo.

The Sabres went on a historic losing streak. They fired their coach. Their captain and best player got injured and needed surgery. They will complete another season without reaching the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season.

However, Sabres fans, and, of course, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will always have Friday night, when the soon-to-be 23-year-old goalie made his NHL debut and beat a darn good Bruins team in the process.

But there's also this fact, as Mike Harrington pointed out: "If Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark were both healthy, Luukkonen would have been in Blue Cross Arena facing the Utica Comets on Friday night. So this was absolutely a silver lining moment in a tough season."

Luukkonen looked in control for most of the night. He made 28 straight saves in one stretch before the Bruins suddenly cut a 5-1 lead to 5-4 late in the third.