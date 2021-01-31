[BN] Hockey: Lots to like about the series scheduling so far

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 31, 2021

Inside the NHL: The multigame series is a fun part of this new schedule

The Sabres and Devils play again today here in Buffalo, 24 hours after the puck dropped on the first of the two-game set this weekend.

Back-to-backs are not that abnormal to the NHL schedule. Having them between the same teams in the same city are a Covid-19 wrinkle for this season.

But if you ask Mike Harrington, that coronavirus-induced change should be here to stay.

"More back-to-backs are good and the concept of a two-game series in the same city should 100% be continued going forward," he wrote.

There will be pushback from some and support from others, but there are good reasons to consider it moving forward.