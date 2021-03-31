[BN] Hockey: Lost in the losing: Casey Mittelstadt has been improving

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 31, 2021
Casey Mittelstadt thrust into prominent role with Sabres low on centers
How many people may have prematurely written off Casey Mittelstadt?
The 22-year-old forward, drafted eighth overall by the Sabres in 2017, played a full season with the Sabres in 2018-19. But he regressed a bit in 2019-20 and played more than half of his pro games that season at the AHL level.
Back with the big club for this season, Mittelstadt has proved that he’s able to learn from any growing pains and apply those lessons when in the lineup, Lance Lysowski wrote.
Right now, the Sabres need him to step into a prominent role while they're short on centers, even though former coach Ralph Krueger suggested his future in the league might be on the wing.
Just a few weeks ago, you'd probably scoff at the idea that the Sabres were relying on Mittelstadt, but the advanced numbers of late show an improving player at 5-on-5.
Lysowski has much more on what has been an interesting year for Mittelstadt.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Can't happen: In case you missed it, here was Mike Harrington's column following the shocking Sabres debacle Monday night vs. Philly. Read more
Seth speeds to Pittsburgh: Back in his normal duties coaching the Amerks, coach Seth Appert reflected on his brief time with the Sabres and how he had to speed to Pittsburgh in his car to join Kevyn Adams behind the Sabres' bench last week. Read more
Rolling Rangers: The Rangers, 6-3-1 in their last 10, used a late rally to beat the Caps Tuesday night. Read more
Washington's Tom Wilson was not too pleased with the Rangers as the game was ending. Read more
Flyers make a move: With the team in Buffalo for a back-to-back, the Flyers placed defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers. Is a trade coming next? Read more
Rumor roundup: Does Aaron Ekblad's injury change things for the Panthers? Sportsnet has the latest rumors. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Bills sign former Bengals right tackle Bobby Hart to a one-year contract Read more
NFL expands to 17-game season; Bills to face Washington in 17th game Read more
Bills set to open stadium talks with state, local officials Read more
Baseball: It's once again a marathon, but how will pitchers respond? Read more
When will Blue Jays come to Buffalo and other storylines to watch as baseball season begins Read more
Colleges: Ball in their court: Justices take on NCAA restrictions Read more
Just how bad was the missed call in UConn vs. Baylor? Read more
D'Youville announces first athletics Hall of Fame class Read more
High schools: High school football preview: Ten players to watch Read more
Three changes already in Week One Fed football schedule Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.