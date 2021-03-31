[BN] Hockey: Lost in the losing: Casey Mittelstadt has been improving

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 31, 2021

Casey Mittelstadt thrust into prominent role with Sabres low on centers

How many people may have prematurely written off Casey Mittelstadt?

The 22-year-old forward, drafted eighth overall by the Sabres in 2017, played a full season with the Sabres in 2018-19. But he regressed a bit in 2019-20 and played more than half of his pro games that season at the AHL level.

Back with the big club for this season, Mittelstadt has proved that he’s able to learn from any growing pains and apply those lessons when in the lineup, Lance Lysowski wrote.

Right now, the Sabres need him to step into a prominent role while they're short on centers, even though former coach Ralph Krueger suggested his future in the league might be on the wing.

Just a few weeks ago, you'd probably scoff at the idea that the Sabres were relying on Mittelstadt, but the advanced numbers of late show an improving player at 5-on-5.