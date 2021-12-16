[BN] Hockey: Looking back at Rob Ray's iconic 'This is SportsCenter' commercial

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 16, 2021
On its 25th anniversary, looking back at Rob Ray's iconic 'This is SportsCenter' commercial
By the time 1996 came around, Rob Ray had gotten pretty good at the whole punching people in the face thing.
So when he went to Bristol, Conn., to film what became a pretty well-liked "This is SportsCenter" commercial, you could understand why he was a little worried when the script called for him to beat up the delivery guy.
“He was obviously a professional stunt guy, and in the beginning, I was so paranoid about hitting the guy because I didn’t know," Ray said.
"I didn’t have to worry about hitting some poor schmuck that was hired as an actor.”
That famous commercial, which turned 25 this month, was made during a time when the Buffalo Sabres made a controversial branding switch to black and red.
It also gave Ray the first taste of his post-playing career.
Lance Lysowski took a trip down memory lane with a look back at the commercial.
