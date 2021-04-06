[BN] Hockey: Linus Ullmark has been a shootout dynamo

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 6, 2021

On top of his solid season, Linus Ullmark has become a shootout dynamo

During a season that has been marred by disappointment and dread, Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark has been a bright spot, amassing a .921 save percentage to go with a 2.44 goals-against average.

Even more impressive has been Ullmark's work during shootouts. He blanked the Rangers Saturday night in KeyBank Center to improve to 3-1 in shootouts this season and 7-3 for his career.

What makes him so comfortable during that setting? The 27-year-old had a lot to say about the subject.

"It is basically man-on-man stuff going on out there," Ullmark said. "The patience is the key, and it goes both for the player and for the goaltender."

Saturday, Ullmark improved to 33 of 38 in his career, and his .868 save percentage took over first place all-time in the NHL for goalies with at least 10 shootouts, Mike Harrington wrote.