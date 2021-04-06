[BN] Hockey: Linus Ullmark has been a shootout dynamo

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 6, 2021
On top of his solid season, Linus Ullmark has become a shootout dynamo
During a season that has been marred by disappointment and dread, Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark has been a bright spot, amassing a .921 save percentage to go with a 2.44 goals-against average.
Even more impressive has been Ullmark's work during shootouts. He blanked the Rangers Saturday night in KeyBank Center to improve to 3-1 in shootouts this season and 7-3 for his career.
What makes him so comfortable during that setting? The 27-year-old had a lot to say about the subject.
"It is basically man-on-man stuff going on out there," Ullmark said. "The patience is the key, and it goes both for the player and for the goaltender."
Saturday, Ullmark improved to 33 of 38 in his career, and his .868 save percentage took over first place all-time in the NHL for goalies with at least 10 shootouts, Mike Harrington wrote.
Ullmark, who will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the the season, is due for a raise from his $2.6 million salary. Here's more on his 2020-21 success.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Will Granato get a shot? Interim coach Don Granato is already making an impact on the Sabres, even if the numbers say he's not much different than Ralph Krueger. From Mike Harrington: "You have to look deeper. There's a lot of empirical evidence that Granato has made a quick impact on this club, even with a 2-5-2 record. Does that mean he's a candidate to get this job on a permanent basis?" Read more
Notebook: Arttu Ruotsalainen's day is coming. Will the 23-year-old make his debut tonight in New Jersey? Monday's notebook has more on the Finnish prospect and some other news and notes. Read more
Granato talks to ESPN: Don Granato spoke with ESPN's Emily Kaplan about his taking over for Ralph Krueger, how he treated the earliest days of his new job and his long road to this point. "I've had some pretty crazy life experiences. So an 18-game losing streak, that's nothing." Read more
Questions: SportsNet took a look at a question facing every NHL team ahead of the trade deadline. What is facing the Bills? Read more
Streaking: Colorado on Monday night extended its league-best points streak to 15 games. Read more
Speaking of streaks ... NHL goal leader Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell made 26 saves to tie a franchise record with his ninth straight win as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: NFL draft preview: Bills don’t need a quarterback, but good year for teams that do Read more
ESPN's Todd McShay thinks draft may break Bills' way on pass rusher Read more
Colleges: Baylor nearly flawless in title game rout of Gonzaga Read more
Gonzaga joins long list of unbeaten teams to fall in tourney Read more
High schools: Prep Talk: Dan Russell's positive vibe flows through Lake Shore football Read more
Isaiah Simmons, West Seneca West make themselves at home on rival turf Read more
Today in sports history: April 6
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.