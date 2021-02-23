 Skip to main content
[BN] Hockey: Line shuffle produced chances, but not enough goals
[BN] Hockey: Line shuffle produced chances, but not enough goals

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 23, 2021

Mitt shot

Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov blocks a shot by Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt during the third period Monday at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y.

Sabres' forward shuffle produces lots of chances, still not enough goals

Ralph Krueger seemed to pull the right strings Tuesday night. He put a struggling $9 million winger in the press box as a healthy scratch, and the players on the ice responded by controlling the action for most of the game and leading the shots-on-goal numbers, 36-23. 

The shots attempted were 59-48, also in Buffalo's favor.

But the only numbers that mattered were: Islanders 3, Sabres 2.

"It's extremely painful. We need 'Ws' right now, so good games don't count," Krueger said.

No, for the last-place Sabres, they don't.

Mike Harrington has the observations from Uniondale.

Wraparound: The Wraparound has the details on the dramatic third period, the Sabres' strong start and other news and notes from the game.

Skinner is struggling, but he needs better linemates: From Travis Yost's latest Sabre Metrics: "With little confidence from the current coaching staff and no apparent push from the front office to reverse course, Skinner has found himself with a rather immaterial role." Is it all Skinner's fault, or is coach Ralph Krueger not putting him in the best spot to produce? Here's what the numbers say.

McCabe out for the year: The Sabres were bracing for bad news on Jake McCabe, and that came Tuesday. The veteran defenseman's season is over after he tore the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee.

Rangers star takes a leave: Artemi Panarin is taking a leave of absence from the team for personal reasons after allegations surfaced about a physical confrontation he had with a woman in 2011.

At least it was pretty: The NHL did not have a great weekend when it came to the logistics around the outdoor games in Lake Tahoe, but there were certainly some beautiful sights.

Streak over: For the first time in 17 games, Auston Matthews was held without a point as Toronto was shut out by Calgary.

Bills: Bills offseason questions: Is now the time for Josh Allen to get a contract extension?

St. Francis grad, Notre Dame coordinator Brian Polian authors book on coaching lessons

NBA: Wolves fire Ryan Saunders in his third season as coach; hire Toronto assistant Chris Finch

High schools: Aaliyah Parker leads No. 1 O'Hara's rally past No. 2 St. Mary's in girls basketball

Roy-Hart's Carter Green stars in N-O boys swim meet

Cardinal O'Hara, Eden lead first girls basketball polls of season

St. Joe's, Timon are unanimous No. 1 in first boys basketball polls

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

