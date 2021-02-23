[BN] Hockey: Line shuffle produced chances, but not enough goals

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 23, 2021
Sabres' forward shuffle produces lots of chances, still not enough goals
Ralph Krueger seemed to pull the right strings Tuesday night. He put a struggling $9 million winger in the press box as a healthy scratch, and the players on the ice responded by controlling the action for most of the game and leading the shots-on-goal numbers, 36-23.
The shots attempted were 59-48, also in Buffalo's favor.
But the only numbers that mattered were: Islanders 3, Sabres 2.
"It's extremely painful. We need 'Ws' right now, so good games don't count," Krueger said.
No, for the last-place Sabres, they don't.
Mike Harrington has the observations from Uniondale.
