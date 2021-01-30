[BN] Hockey: Lindy Ruff thrilled with the chance to run the Devils

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 30, 2021

Mike Harrington: Lindy Ruff thrilled with the chance to run the Devils

Lindy Ruff thought he may never be a head coach again, and who could blame him?

After the Stars didn't bring him back in 2017, he spent three seasons as an assistant on the Rangers' bench and at one point had cursory chats with Jason Botterill about the Sabres' job that went to Ralph Krueger.

But here he is, happy to be leading another NHL bench after 14-plus seasons with the Sabres and four with Dallas.

"I'm humbled by this opportunity," he said. "I feel lucky at times that I've been been given this opportunity and am working extremely hard to try to make this work and develop this young team into a winning team."

Thursday, he coached in his 1,500th game.

Ruff still has a home in Clarence and was supporting the Bills last week. Some things never change.