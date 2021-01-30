[BN] Hockey: Lindy Ruff thrilled with the chance to run the Devils

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 30, 2021
Mike Harrington: Lindy Ruff thrilled with the chance to run the Devils
Lindy Ruff thought he may never be a head coach again, and who could blame him?
After the Stars didn't bring him back in 2017, he spent three seasons as an assistant on the Rangers' bench and at one point had cursory chats with Jason Botterill about the Sabres' job that went to Ralph Krueger.
But here he is, happy to be leading another NHL bench after 14-plus seasons with the Sabres and four with Dallas.
"I'm humbled by this opportunity," he said. "I feel lucky at times that I've been been given this opportunity and am working extremely hard to try to make this work and develop this young team into a winning team."
Thursday, he coached in his 1,500th game.
Ruff still has a home in Clarence and was supporting the Bills last week. Some things never change.
Mike Harrington has the story.
Eat like the pros! Chef Darian Bryan shows us how to make Mitch Morse's favorite dish – pan-roasted turkey breast with quinoa and veggies. Learn how to make this hearty meal at home. Watch Now >>
Dig In, Buffalo | Sponsored
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Hall, Eichel separated: Sam Reinhart being day to day with an upper-body injury made for a perfect time for Ralph Krueger to try out a different look as the Sabres search for more scoring at even strength. Lance Lysowski has more on the new-look lines and other news and notes from practice. Read more
Martin Biron diagrams... Allen to Diggs?: During the first intermission of Thursday night's Sabres game, analyst Martin Biron diagrammed a Sam Reinhart pass to Jack Eichel as if it were a touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs. He called the goal "a football play." Read more
ICYMI: After the Sabres looked out of it for two periods in a Thursday night loss, Mike Harrington wrote a column about bouncing back. "The slightest bit of adversity has cracked this team in half the last few years. We saw plenty of that last season, too." Read more
Scouting the Devils: The Sabres enter today's matchup one point clear of New Jersey in fifth place in the East.
Travis Zajac did not travel with the team to Buffalo due to Covid-19 protocols. Read more
In their last game out, the Devils struggled late and fell, 3-1, to Philadelphia. Read more
Only three teams have scored less goals than New Jersey (15). The Devils have been brutal so far on special teams, and their penalty killing percentage of 68% ranks 30th in the league.
The Sabres, meanwhile, have showed their improved special teams early.
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills/NFL: Inside the Bills: Behind the scenes of how team navigated its way through Covid-19 protocols. Read more
5 players to watch at the Senior Bowl through a Bills lens. Read more
Nick Sirianni takes family coaching legacy from Jamestown to highest level with Eagles. Read more
College hoops: Mike Harrington: Mornings and nights, class was in session when John Chaney spoke. Read more
UB's last-second attempt bounces out in 76-75 loss to Ohio. Read more
Horses: Kentucky Derby trail winds up on both coasts this weekend. Read more
Today in sports history: St. Louis Rams hold off Tennessee Titans to win Super Bowl XXXIV. Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.